Many of us would like to bury our heads in the sand and pretend that our credit scores do not mark our financial futures as much as they do. The reality, of course, is that a bad credit score can prevent you from renting an apartment, buying a car, qualifying for a credit card with lower interest rates, and many other things that can directly impact your quality of life. While the economy has slowly recovered from the Great Recession of 2008, many lives are still impacted by that downturn, and it is reflected in their credit scores. If your score is weaker than it should be, the following are a few ways to start the process of rectifying the damage.

Grab a Copy of Your Report

You are allowed at least one free credit report a year. There are plenty of ways to do that online, but the easiest might just be through your credit card company. Once you have a copy, examine it closely and find out where things might have gone wrong. If, for example, you paid your bills late more than two or three times, then that could have had a huge impact on your score.

Research Your Credit File

After grabbing the copy of your credit score report, take the time to research your file in its entirety. Also, look into other resources from respected financial analysts to ensure that you understand your credit history as much as possible, and the long-term implications of different issues you might be having.

There are some valuable places in which information can be easily accessed online. Also, the specialists over at moneytrumpet.co.uk recommend in their article “The Complete Guide to Credit Repair” that you scour your file, take notes, and due diligence to best understand every nook and cranny. Financial know-how is rarely taught to people from a young age, so it makes sense that some of this information is overwhelming. But, with the right tools, you will be able to bring up your credit score in no time.

Pay Down Your Balance

The next step for you would be to create a sensible budget, then work on paying off your credit card balance as soon as you can. Your balance can affect your credit score up to 30%, especially if you are using up a big chunk of your credit line, so paying it off will inevitably improve your financial situation. This doesn’t just mean making one-time payment a month; you can even break it up and make two monthly payments if possible so that when your card company sends your info to the credit bureaus, they are reporting a smaller balance.

Increase Your Credit Line

If you think paying off your balance might take too long, you can also go the other route of calling your credit card company and asking them to increase your card’s limit. This way, it might seem that you are using up less of the credit available.

Negotiate Outstanding Balances

If you happened to have let a few bills go unpaid long enough for them to go to a collections agency, then these might have made matters much worse for you. Collection agencies use awful tactics to badger people into paying outstanding balances back as soon as possible. While you cannot undo past mistakes, you should try to do some damage control by negotiating with each vendor how to pay off this debt and set up a plan in writing. This will take your debt out of the collections state of limbo, which will have a positive effect on your score even if you haven’t been able to pay them back in full yet.

Beware the Hard Inquiry

Whenever you apply for a new credit card or loan, you should note that this results in a hard inquiry of your credit history, which can affect your report for anywhere from 6 months to a year. Therefore, you should make sure that you have a good chance of getting the card or loan in question and review the guidelines carefully since it’s best to avoid a hard inquiry whenever possible.

While other credit card or loan companies checking your credit history can negatively affect your score, you won’t face any adverse effects by monitoring it yourself. The most important lesson to be learned from a poor credit score is to not leave things hanging: check-in with yourself, research important financial tactics, and focus on never missing a deadline. With enough patience and hard work, you’ll be able to raise your credit score soon enough.