According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of people struggling with anxiety has increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Various causes stem from loneliness, social isolation, employment concerns, or relationship problems, to name only a few.

If you are one of the many people living with a mental health disorder, you must look for tactics to take control of your overwhelming emotions. Here are six ways to manage your anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Care for Your Body

Physical and mental health are connected. If you fail to adopt a healthy diet or embark on exercise regularly, your emotional wellbeing could pay the price. To ensure you don’t exacerbate your anxiety symptoms, you must care for your mind and body by:

Eating balanced, healthy meals each day

Drinking plenty of water

Embarking on a minimum of 20 minutes of exercise every day

Avoiding smoking and alcohol

You also could embrace fun physical activities that will lift your mood, such as going for a bike ride with your family, tackling a home workout video together, or taking a brisk walk in a green space.

Find Information from Trusted Resource

The internet is full to the brim with fake stories, news reports, and unconfirmed information, which can heighten a person’s anxiety disorder. To ensure you don’t spend your days worrying, you should seek COVID-19 details from trusted sources, such as gov.uk, the NHS website, or the BBC. They can also be handy sources for fact-checking information you find on social media, that you receive from other people, or that appear on a less trusted website.

If you feel as if your anxiety is spiralling, you might need to limit your exposure to reading, watching, or listening to news reports and coverage on the pandemic. In addition to switching off news channels and websites, you might need to avoid social media and turn off news notifications on your mobile devices.

Don’t Overlook CBD

CBD can reportedly help many people to manage various debilitating health conditions, such as chronic pain, sleep disorders, arthritis, epilepsy, and more. It is also widely believed to help alleviate anxiety symptoms, which is why it could be an effective product for reducing worry and/or fear during the pandemic. It is, however, essential to choose the right product and to carefully store it, as there is a shelf life with CBD products, such as gummies and oil.

Talk About Your Emotions

It might help to talk to someone about your worries and fears during the pandemic. Discussing your emotions with a loved one, doctor, or counsellor could take a weight off your shoulders and put your concerns into perspective. While you might believe your GP will be too busy to discuss your mental health, they are available to provide the support and treatment you need during this difficult period.

Experience Good-Quality Sleep

If you are spending your nights staring at the ceiling or your smartphone, you could be contributing to your anxiety. To take control of your feelings and improve your quality of life, you must aim to experience good-quality sleep each night.

For example, you might need to:

Avoid screens at least one hour before bed

Create a relaxing environment such as fresh bedding, using aromatherapy, and creating a cool yet comfortable temperature

Avoid drinking caffeine after 2pm

A relaxing, comfortable, and cosy environment could help you to drift off to sleep with ease. You also must stick to a strict sleeping schedule to train your brain to fall asleep and wake up at the same time each day.

Try Deep Breathing

Deep breathing can calm both your mind and body down, which can help you to regulate your thoughts and care for your physical health. All you must do is focus on inhaling and exhaling evenly to feel the benefits, which can slow down your thoughts and a rapid heartbeat. Practice breathing exercises for ten minutes or until you feel calm and more relaxed.

Conclusion

It is natural to feel anxious during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, you shouldn’t allow your fears or worries to spiral out of control. There are various effective coping mechanisms that could help you to combat symptoms connected to the disorder, which you shouldn’t overlook. So, whenever you feel overwhelmed, practice deep breathing or confide in a trusted loved one. You also can prevent anxiety from striking by adopting a healthier lifestyle and enjoying good-quality sleep each night.