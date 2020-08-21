Passion isn’t always fixed, it comes and it goes. Even the most enthusiastic person can suffer burnout for a while. You might find breathtaking nature calling to you. You might start thinking about the act of leaving everything behind and focusing on the present; the act of focusing on catching fish. Still, it’s hard to go back to the same burning passion you used to have. It’s hard to find yourself motivated enough to go.

That’s why we’ve come up with 6 ways to fall back in love with fishing.

1. Remember Why You Started

Close your eyes and go back in time. Do you remember the first time you cast the fishing rod into the body of water, not knowing what to expect? Now go back a little further, and remember when you decided to go fishing in the first place. Maybe it was to get away from work stress and the busy office life. Or perhaps you wanted to explore the lakes or rivers in your areas. Whatever the reason was, thinking about it could make you want to go again.

2. Buy New Gear

Your fishing gear is getting old and rusty? Maybe it’s time to go shopping for new gear. The world of fishing gear is vast and full of possibilities. Start by getting a fishing vessel like a boat or a fishing kayak depending on your needs. The kayak reviewers from FantasticKayaks.com state that there are solo kayaks if you’re going alone and tandem kayaks if you’re bringing someone along. You can find out a lot about different types and models of kayaks if you search online. Then you can buy other gear and upgrade your rod and reel and buy lures or bait. Different types of lure and bait depend on what kind of fish you plan to catch, and what type of water you’re fishing in.

3. Talk to Your Fishing Buddy

If you’ve had a fishing companion, it helps to talk to them about the good old days. It will refresh your memory of all the fun you can have while fishing. Ask them if they still go fishing or if they’ve stopped too. If the former, you can ask more questions about their fishing trips and ask them about the latest in the world of fish gear before you go shopping. If they’ve stopped, you can discuss why you both stopped. Sometimes talking about a problem and its reasons with someone else can help solve it.

4. Invite Friends to a Fishing Trip

You can invite your fishing buddy or you can invite a new friend. The idea of having a company will make it easier for you to take the decision of fishing again. You don’t dread a trip as much if you’ve got someone along. Invite that new co-worker you’ve just met and you want to get to know better. Ask your friends if any of them is interested in going fishing. If you have kids, maybe it’s time to teach them and pass along your expertise in fishing.

5. Read About Fishing

Reading can be done for any purpose. Consider reading about fishing and you’ll be surprised about how much you didn’t know. There are always new fishing technologies and ways that can make your trip more fruitful. More into fiction? Read a book or a novel where the main character is a fisherman. Reading will help in making you envision yourself in the middle of the lake again. You will find yourself yearning to go for a fishing trip, for the first time in a long time. Read about different types of fish and how to catch them, maybe you can catch a new species next time.

6. Just Go Fishing

Sometimes we don’t remember how much we love something until we force ourselves to do it. Make plans next weekend, alone or with friends, to go on a fishing trip. Wake up, collect your gear, wear appropriate clothes, and just go. Maybe at first, it will be difficult but in a matter of hours, you’ll find yourself surrounded by what you once fell in love with. At best, you’ll be over your burnout, at worst, you will enjoy the scenery.

Fishing is for the patient and the strong-minded. That’s why you should be patient about rekindling your passion for fishing. However, you have to be strong-minded enough to keep taking steps towards it. From time to time, we need to do recreational activities outdoors, and fishing is among the best of them. Challenge yourself to go to discover new areas and new methods to fish. At the end of the day, challenges keep us going and rekindle our fire.