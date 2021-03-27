Most people who start divorce proceedings have never gone through the process of a divorce before and it can be confusing and daunting. Seeking legal advice will give you the support you need to understand the legal requirements of a divorce, but it will potentially save you money if you can find out more about the steps involved, rather than paying for a solicitor’s time to discuss the process.

These are the seven steps to filing for divorce in England and Wales:

Obtain your marriage certificate

Your starting point is to make sure that you have possession of your marriage certificate. If you cannot find it, you are able to request a certified copy through the General Register Office. Your marriage certificate will need to be filed at court as part of your divorce proceedings.

Start your divorce petition

The first official step to start your divorce is your divorce petition. There are several options for how you can do this, including applying online or by post. You can also get assistance at a Citizens Advice office. The form you will need to complete is Form D8: the Divorce Petition, and you will also be required to pay the filing fee.

Give notice of the divorce petition to your spouse

The next part of the process is to provide notice to your spouse that you have started the divorce petition. You will need to provide the court with their address, so that the court can send the notice to them. Your spouse will then have seven days from receipt of the notice to return their Acknowledgement of Service.

Spouse’s response

Within seven days, you should have a response from your spouse that will indicate whether they will contest the divorce or not. If they are going to contest the divorce, the proceedings are likely to take longer and get more complicated and you will probably benefit from having a good divorce lawyer. If they are not contesting, you are able to move to the next step, which is applying for Decree Nisi.

Applying for Decree Nisi

To complete this section of the divorce you need to complete these forms:

Form D84: an Application for a Decree Nisi

Form D80A through to D80E: a Statement in Support of Divorce/Dissolution/Judicial Separation.

Granting of your Decree Nisi

A judge will review your completed forms, plus any supporting documents and will decide whether they are happy to grant the Decree Nisi. If they are satisfied with the information you provide in the forms, such as that your arrangements for any children are in their best interests, they will usually grant the Decree Nisi.

Getting your Decree Absolute

The final part of the process is obtaining your Decree Absolute, which you can apply for six weeks after your Decree Nisi is granted. To apply for the Decree Absolute, you complete the Form D36: a Notice of Application for Decree Nisi to be made Absolute. The court will then send you the Decree Absolute, marking the final conclusion of your marriage.

This is just a very high-level summary of the steps involved in divorce proceedings and a contested divorce will have several additional hurdles to work through, so the whole process is not quick or simple.

You should expect the divorce process to take around a year from start to end, although every divorce varies depending on the circumstances involved. The more disagreements about how assets should be shared or about making arrangements for children, the longer the divorce is likely to take.