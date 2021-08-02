Electrification is at the heart of the PEUGEOT’s strategy, and the new PEUGEOT 308 will offer two rechargeable hybrid engines on its saloon and SW estate versions from launch. With these new additions, PEUGEOT’s vehicle range will be 70% electric by the end of 2021, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By 2023, 85% of the brand’s models will be electrified and 100% by 2025.

Upon launch the new PEUGEOT 308 will offer two plug-in hybrid engines, adding to the growing number of electrified vehicles available across the PEUGEOT range.

The new PEUGEOT 308 HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 delivers up to 225 bhp by combining a 180 bhp PureTech engine (132 kW) and an 81kW electric motor, coupled with the 8-speed e-EAT8 gearbox, providing the new model with a 100% electric range of up to 36 miles (WLTP). The HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 version, meanwhile, is powered by a 150hp (110kW) PureTech engine coupled with the same 81kW electric motor and e-EAT8 gearbox, capable of 37 miles of pure electric range, WLTP.

PEUGEOT began its electrification journey three years ago with the PEUGEOT e-208 and has since then launched a series of pure electric models, including the e-2008, e-Traveller and e-Expert, alongside new Plug-in Hybrid versions of the 3008 and 508.

The success of PEUGEOT’s new electric and plug-in hybrid range has allowed it to become the second best-selling generalist automotive brand in Europe in the first five months of 2021 and is already the third best-selling generalist brand in Europe for electrified vehicles this year. PEUGEOT’s e-208 and e-2008 models stand in second place in their respective Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segments.

Linda Jackson, CEO of PEUGEOT, said: “Electrification is at the heart of our “Power of Choice” strategy, which gives our customers the option to choose the powertrain that suits their needs, whether conventional or electrified. The excellent sales results of our electrified models show that in Europe, this strategy is bearing fruit. Internationally, even in markets where electrification is emerging, we will use our portfolio of electrified models to stand out as an inventive, premium generalist brand. Wherever we are, we want to be real drivers of progress.”

The ‘Power of Choice’ strategy is made possible by Stellantis’ multi-energy platforms, which allow PEUGEOT to offer the technology that best suits customers’ needs in any given model: electric, plug-in hybrid or combustion.

For PEUGEOT, the electric offer includes both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The brand aims to offer a 100% electric version of each of the models in its commercial vehicle range by the end of 2021, and electrified variants across the entire model range by 2025.

Electric and Plug-in Hybrid models across the PEUGEOT range are available to buy via PEUGEOT Retailers and Buy Online, where customers can configure and order their vehicle entirely from the comfort of their own home. PEUGEOT Buy Online makes purchasing a car online simple and convenient, enabling customers to configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance options and complete their purchase, all securely online.

