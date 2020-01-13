Newcastle based agency Status Digital has rung the new year changes, unveiling a new status. Rebranding as Qrious, after a year of rapid growth and the announcement of eight new appointments at the end of 2019, the business will refocus on people, innovation and curiosity as it heads towards its second decade.

The team of 19 business transformation and customer experience experts, are based at Maling Exchange, Hoults Yard. The firm, established in 2011, helps ambitious businesses to better understand their customers, so they can design innovative services and digital products that deliver transformative and lasting business improvements.

The Qrious name and identity – a portmanteau of the words ‘question’ and ‘curious’ – will be rolled out in the coming months through a new website and service offering and forms part of ambitious plans to build on the successes of the previous decade as well as continuing to develop its service offering.

Commenting on the rebrand, Managing Director, Nick Salloway, said; “With the dawn of a new decade we’ve had plenty to reflect on after nearly ten years in business. Much has changed in that time, not least the way customers interact with businesses of all shapes and sizes.

“We always put people at the heart of what we do and we’re always learning and exploring. Some of the technologies we use now didn’t exist ten years ago, and the same will be true in the future. That means that some solutions aren’t yet out there, haven’t entered the mainstream or simply haven’t been thought of.

“One thing that isn’t slowing is the rapid pace of digital and technological change, and to stay ahead, businesses have to stay relevant, and importantly for us, need to curious about the world. Our team is incurably curious by nature and we tend to attract customers with a similar outlook. We’re always asking questions like, ‘how can we improve that experience for the customer’ or ‘how can we solve that problem?’ The solutions aren’t always obvious and that’s what keeps things interesting.

“Our mission at Qrious is to make sure that our customers are at the leading edge of new technologies, and harnessing innovation to meet the needs of their customers, so they remain relevant and ahead of the competition. We want to be the leading customer experience agency in the UK. Our new name reflects our ethos and our core values and we are excited to see, as Qrious, where the next decade takes us.”