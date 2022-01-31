No two days are ever the same for our dedicated Property Consultants at Walton Robinson.

The Newcastle-based agency specialises in residential lettings for students, professionals and families in and around the Newcastle area, and those wanting to invest, buy, sell or develop property anywhere in the North East.

For a Property Consultant, this means dealing with prospective tenants on a day to day basis, from marketing the property and initial enquiries, all the way through to the property being taken off the market.

Senior Property Consultant, Jen Humphreys, shared her thoughts on why working within the Walton Robinson Lettings Team is such a rewarding experience.

“Working in the Lettings Team at Walton Robinson is really fast-paced, dealing with a range of people and different requirements in their property searches.

“Every morning we catch up as a team to discuss what is coming to market, what has successfully let and talk over solutions to any issues we’ve faced as a team. Then we prepare the keys for viewings taking place during the day.

“One day you may be office based, dealing with enquiries, booking in viewings, and gathering information to see what applicants are looking for in their property search – it’s very people orientated.

“You might spend the day listing properties online, taking photographs or footage for virtual tours, making inbound and outbound calls and carrying out mailouts, using mailing lists.

“If you’re out and about on viewings, you might have appointments throughout the day, especially in busy periods, and you might be walking through the city centre, or driving to properties that are further afield.

“When you’re at a viewing, it’s really good for customers to find you relatable, charismatic and approachable. Communication is key.

“Working in lettings is perfect if you’re a people person, you cannot be shy of picking up the phone. If you’re self-motivated, outgoing, with a keen eye for detail, then this may be perfect for you.

“As a Senior Property Consultant, I also help out the team and part-time staff members with training and support.

Walton Robinson provides landlord property management services in Newcastle upon Tyne and surrounding areas, including let only, full property management and facilities management services.

Lettings Manager, Kyle Dickson, said: “Working with our lettings team is really exciting and rewarding, as two days are never really the same.

“There’s also the added satisfaction of being able to work closely with customers to identify what they want and need from their property search, and then being able to deliver on those expectations.”

