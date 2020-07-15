Suzuki GB PLC is pleased to announce further availability of its Special Edition Swift Attitude which is now Hybrid equipped and limited to just 350 cars. The Attitude is based on the popular SZ-T model and offers a unique exterior design from its numerous styling upgrades. Swift Attitude offers good affordability and low running costs and is one of the most powerful and economical cars amongst its direct competitors.

In addition to the comprehensive SZ-T standard specification which includes air conditioning, smartphone link display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, rear privacy glass and LED daytime running lights, Attitude adds mesh front grille with chrome trim, rear upper spoiler and front, side and rear carbon effect skirts.

With its unique to model styling upgrades and 1.2-litre Dualjet Hybrid engine, Attitude offers a sporting design and is ideal for younger buyers who may perhaps aspire to the 1.4-litre Sport Hybrid model in the future.

Attitude Hybrid is powered by Suzuki’s K12C 1.2-litre Dualjet four cylinder engine and 12 volt Hybrid system with an output of 90PS and is equipped with five speed manual transmission. It has a CO 2 emissions figure of 121g/km (WLTP regulation) and WLTP Combined fuel consumption is 52.7 mpg.

Suzuki pioneered the compact and low cost 12V Hybrid system in 2016 and it is ideally suited to its small cars such as Swift; the hybrid components add just 10kg to the overall kerb weight whilst reducing CO 2 emissions by an average of 11 per cent.

The Hybrid system is a compact and lightweight unit that incorporates an Integrated Starter Generator (known as ISG) which acts as both a generator and starter motor. the ISG is belt driven and assists the engine during vehicle take off and acceleration and also generates electricity through regenerative braking.

Until the end of September 2020 or when stocks run out, Swift Attitude is priced at £15,999 and available with a very attractive Zero per cent PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) offer too. A deposit of £2,312 is all that is required followed by 48 monthly payments of just £189 and a final optional payment of £4,615 to keep the car.

Swift Attitude is available in Fervent Red as a solid colour and Pure White, Premium Silver, Super Black, Speedy Blue, Mineral Grey and Burning Red as metallic colours as a £485 cost option.