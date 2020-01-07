It’s a great start to the New Year for a group of Year 12 students who are celebrating the success of their business initiative. The students are taking part in the national Young Enterprise competition and have created a beautiful calendar, which is selling like hot cakes. The team quickly covered their costs on the first day of trading and have moved into profit. They are also committed to donating to the World Wide Fund for Nature .

The calendar is the brainchild of Evey Taylor, Adam Hodgson, Archie Forbes and Holly Davies. The team decided to start their own business with social aims and objectives to highlight the endangered species in the world.

Adam carried out the design work and created the “Save Our Species” logo featured on the calendars. He said: “I enjoyed developing a typeface and image that reflects the animals we are aiming to represent”. Evey added: “It is great that we are promoting awareness of these animals.”

All team members have developed skills in planning and organising, sales and marketing, purchasing, costs and profit, and even an understanding of VAT.

Philip Stockdale, the college’s business advisor from Young Enterprise said: “Young Enterprise provides young people with the skills and mind-set to make the most of everyday opportunities and challenges. Being enterprising is something that can be applied to all walks of life – identifying and initiating opportunities as well as adapting to different situations.”

Ms Mannion, Lead Teacher for Careers, concluded: “I am so impressed by the work ethic the team has shown in getting a product to market with such a tight deadline. They have created a high- quality product and a brand that is appealing.”

The team is developing more “Save Our Species” products which will be launching in soon. The team is also planning to attend a trade fair in York in February, and then compete in the regional North Yorkshire heats in March.