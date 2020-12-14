Funeral practices vary from country to country and religion to religion. What is acceptable in one religion may not be in another, which is we have written this article. In most religions, although not all, the purpose of a funeral is to aid the deceased person through safely into the next life, which is why many funerals are so ritualistic and strict. However, we do live in a society where many people now consider themselves atheists or agnostics, and because of this, humanist funerals are becoming very popular over religious funerals.

But, in this article, we will not discuss humanist funerals, and rather, we will offer a guide on different burial practices in different religions. In this article, we will only discuss the main world religions and will not delve into more obscure, esoteric religions that most people will not be familiar with.

Here is a guide to burial practices in different religions.

Buddhism

Buddhism, unlike other religions listed on this page, does not have a universally agreed-upon funeral tradition, and most Buddhists will follow the tradition of the country that they are in. Buddhist funerals can range from cremation [where they will contact a memorial urn supplier and have an urn commissioned, then the urn will be kept in a memorial area of their temple], to simply being buried in the ground. Cremation is the most popular method of burial among Western European and British converts to Buddhism, especially Zen Buddhism. Another method of burial that is exclusive to Tibetan Buddhism is the Tibetan Sky Burial, wherein the deceased is left on a mountain to be eaten by vultures and other animals.

Tibetan Buddhists see that if a vulture is quick to come, that the person has achieved spiritual advancement and will receive an easy, straightforward passage into the afterlife. This method of burial is seen as an act of kindness, for one is feeding wildlife; it is considered the ultimate act of charity. Buddhists also practice water burial, as well as inhumation, which we mentioned previously. There are also other methods of burial a Buddhist may choose.

Christianity

Christianity is one of the most widely practiced religions in the entire world and has spread through every continent in the world. Christian funerals vary between denominations and the location around the world. In Orthodox Christianity, services are usually held between eight days to a year after a person’s death; in Protestant Christianity, a distinction between the soul and the human body is drawn, and they believe the soul will ascend to heaven, while the body will be destroyed, so they advocate for cremation. The Roman Catholic Church, like the Protestant Church, allows for cremation, providing that Roman Catholics still believe in bodily resurrection.

However, with that said, Catholics still believe strongly in traditional burial and would prefer it over a cremation. In many Christian countries, with the acceptance of cremation being so well known now, there has been a huge reduction in the number of church burials that take place, with most rites taking place in crematoriums.

Islam

Islam, unlike Christianity and Buddhism, does not permit cremation. Cremation is considered to be najis [impure] in Islamic theology. In Islam, just as it was at the time of its inception, one’s body is cleaned, shrouded in a white robe, and buried in a coffin. An Islamic theologian, an Imam, will preside over the funeral in a ceremony which is known as a Janazah. During the funeral proceedings, funeral-goers will pray for the deceased and pray for him [or her] to achieve heaven, as well as praying that the deceased’s sins are absolved.

Gravestones are not permitted in Islam, for it is believed to be unnecessary arrogance and a show of wealth; the ground will often be raised, however, so that people do not walk over the grave by accident.

Hinduism

Hindus believe in reincarnation, as many readers will already know. In Hindu tradition, however, a deceased person can also reach a state called moksha, which is an ultimate connection with God. Hindu funerals are based around the Vedas, which are ancient scriptures, the oldest of which deal with ritual burial. Fire is often used in a Vedic burial. However, children are not expected to be burnt after death, for they are not thought of as impure and do not need to be purified in flames. In the west, most Hindu’s will use crematoriums to bury their deceased. Hindu funerals are almost exclusively carried out this way.

With the help of this page, you now know about different religious ceremonies and funerals from across the world. We hope that you learned something by reading this article and hope this page benefitted you somehow. Thank you for reading.