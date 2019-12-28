UTM parameters have become a valuable tool for businesses that wish to track the success of their social media campaigns. In most cases, social media platforms fail to generate enough data upon which brands and businesses can make a valuable decision and this has led to the use of UTM parameters as generated from UTM-Generator.com.

While most people believe that you need to have the basic knowledge of programming to use UTM parameters, this is totally wrong as UTM parameters are easy to use and understand.

Considering using UTM parameters to track your social media success and campaigns, below are some of the essential information you need to know.

Steps To Using UTM Parameters

#1 Your Google Analytics Needs Setting Up

UTM parameters are not independent of an analytics platform and this is why it is important that you link these parameters to an analytics platform like Google Analytics. In the event that you do not already have Google Analytics Set up, ensure that you create one that is linked to your website before proceeding to use the UTM parameters.

To Get Started

Make a Google Analytics account – you can also sign into an existing account if the platform detects you already have an account > List your website as a property to be monitored > Choose the industry your website is operating in, time zone for reporting and also get your Tracking ID > copy and paste the generated global site tag on your website.

When pasting the global site tag on your website, ensure that the tag goes after the <head> tag in the HTML section. It is also recommended that you insert the tracking code that has been generated into this section.

#2 Garnish Your Social Media Posts with UTM Parameters

After setting up your Google analytics, there are basically two options you can choose from for setting UTM parameters to your social posts. UTM Parameters can also be added directly using UTM-Generator.com or choose to add them using a Google Tool.

Adding UTM codes using UTM-Generator.com

Create a new post

Include the link in the post that has been created Add Tracking by clicking on the appropriate button Customize the link to add several other UTM codes as desired. Be sure to supply the parameters you wish to track as well as the values of the parameters. (you can also choose to let the system choose a dynamic value to the links based on factors like social media profile, social network, type of post and more). Choose to shorten the URL for a compact and easy to handle URL Click apply and copy out your new UTM parameter rich URL

To learn more about the process, visit UTM-Generator.com.

Using the Campaign URL Builder in Google Analytics

Should you prefer to use the Google platform, you can use the in-built UTM generator for this task. To get started, copy and paste the links into your Google social media posts.

Visit the Campaign URL Builder embedded in Google Analytics and enter the URL Page you wish to link to. Also, supply the individual values for the parameters you wish to track and copy the campaign link.

You can also convert the campaign URL that has been copied into a short link.

#3 Campaign Tracking Using UTM Parameters

To track campaigns using UTM Parameters, visit Google Analytics and on the left-hand side, click on the ‘Reports’ tab. Click on the ‘Acquisition’ tab and then ‘Campaigns’. The campaigns page presents you with a list of all other campaigns that have been created on the account and all the trackable URLs for the campaigns alongside other information like conversion rates, traffic numbers and more.

#4 Data Provided Requires Analysis

The goal of collecting data is to ensure that you can make use of it to arrive at valuable decisions. Now that you have tracked the essential data needed to make a valuable decision, it is recommended that you properly analyze the data to ensure critical decisions are made.

Visit Google Analytics and click on the ‘Export’ tab to export the data that has been collected. The data can be exported in various formats including Excel, Google Sheet, PDF, or .csv file. The data can also be imported into your social media report for proper analysis.

Tracking Tips For UTM Parameters