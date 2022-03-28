The Great British countryside is full of stunning walks. Whether you’re a professional or a novice, there are lots of muddy slopes you can stroll down. This is fun for the whole family, including young children. After all, can any child resist a muddy puddle?

Here are 10 family-friends muddy walks throughout Britain. Zip up your waterproof coat and pull on your wellington boots, because your whole family is about to have a mud-load of fun.

1. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, North Yorkshire

Yorkshire is home to some of the most beautiful country walks in England, including Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Gardens. There are miles of walking paths on offer, from the Ripon and Fountains Abbey walk to the Lost Spa trail. Regardless of where you choose to walk, the grass will be green and the hills will be muddy, so the whole family can have lots of fun.

2. Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales

The Welsh countryside is home to a multitude of walks that are bound to get muddy. To explore the Welsh outdoors, your family can visit Brecon Beacons National Park. There are lots of fun activities to do, from exploring Cantref Adventure Farm to running around the National Botanic Garden of Wales. This sounds like a day full of family-friendly fun, don’t you think?

3. Tegg’s Nose Country Park, Cheshire

Tegg’s Nose Country Park is teeming with trails, and people of all ages can enjoy exploring the grassy fields. The Gritstone trail, which spans from Disley to Kidsgrove, travels through Tegg’s Nose. It doesn’t matter if the sun is shining or the rain is pouring, you can dress your children in girl’s or boy’s wellington boots and hit the woodland trails.

4. Ham House and Garden, Surrey

A sight to behold, Ham House is a seventeenth-century manor in Surrey. The whole family can enjoy a walk through Ham Gardens, mud-and-all. From building birdhouses to playing in the Family Tasting Garden, the grounds offer lots of fun activities for children of all ages.

5. Mamhead Sensory Trail, Cornwall

If you’re caring for small children, a long walk may seem daunting, even if there are muddy puddles to splash in. To spend a beautiful afternoon with younger family members, you can visit the Mamhead Sensory Trial. Here, the trails are levelled and easy to walk on, so you won’t have hills to climb up. This makes it an ideal choice for families with pushchairs.

6. Morden Hall Park, London

Morden Hall Park is an outdoor oasis in London. This is a great place to escape the concrete jungle and go on muddy walks with the whole family. There are even shops and cafes along the way. As well as this, children under 5 can take part in the Park Explorers programme, and enjoy story-led activities.

7. Sutherland’s Grove, West Argyll, Scotland

Next on our list of family-friendly mucky walks is Sutherland’s Grove. This walk has something for everyone, from waterfalls to forest trails. If you’re bringing small children, you can leisurely walk along the river and slide down the muddy hills. The towering Douglas Fir trees will transport the whole family into a Scottish wonderland – what more could a child want?

8. Old Sarum, Wiltshire

To explore the muddy countryside and learn about English history, you can take your family on a walk to Old Sarum. The structure, otherwise known as the Iron Age Hillfort of Old Sarum, was first built around 400BC. For an experience like no other, wrap up warm and embark on a muddy walk to remember for years to come.

9. Stowe, Buckinghamshire

In addition to Old Sarum, Stowe is another muddy walk in the South of England. The Surrey countryside is breath-taking, and the grounds of Stowe are no different. You can stroll around the lake and through the forest, splashing in muddy puddles all day long. Even better – families are allowed to walk their dogs on a lead.

10. Seven Sisters Country Park, East Sussex

Last (but certainly not least) is the Seven Sisters Country Park. If you’re eager to visit the seaside, this stretch of East Sussex coastline is the place for you. The South Downs National Park spans 100 miles, but you’re welcome to walk a fraction of the distance and come across a host of wildlife. Instantly recognisable, the chalk cliffs offer the perfect muddy playground to explore.

These are some of the best muddy walks throughout the UK. Whether you’re in the Scottish highlands or the Cornish hills, there will be a suitably entertaining trail you can go on. This is a sure way to encourage children to spend time in the outdoors. Considering muddy puddles and mischievous fun is on the cards, we can’t blame them. Where will you explore first?