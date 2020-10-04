Not many design plans are timeless. As time goes by, what was once a beautiful and modern bathroom is now a dingy and out-dated one. If you walk into your bathroom and don’t feel a total wave of relaxation and peace come over you, then it’s time for a bathroom remodel.

There are plenty of bathroom redesign trends you can use for inspiration. All you’ll need to do is look up a few modern bathroom ideas online and let your imagination start planning. When completing the redesign, however, there are a few bathroom redesign tips you should keep in mind.

In this guide below, you’ll discover some amazing bathroom redesign tips to help you build the bathroom of your dreams. Continue reading to find out more!

1. Create the Bathroom Layout

Before you can start ripping out tile and removing toilets, you need to have a bathroom layout created for the final result. Draw out an entire redesign plan that you want to complete. Understand that if you want to relocate the toilet, sink, or shower/bath, you’ll have to relocate the plumbing as well.

Unless the current layout was poorly designed, it’s best to keep the plumbing in its current location to save the budget and time.

Some things to consider when planning the new layout are your budget, the type of bathroom you want to have (a wet bathroom, a standard bathroom, or a half-bath). Do you want a tub, a shower, a combination of the two, or a separate shower and tub?

Once you have all of these design details figured out, you can then move on to the next step.

2. Get Creative With Storage Options

Some bathrooms are luxurious and offer plenty of space. Most bathrooms offer a limited amount of space to work with. If you have a limited amount of space in your bathroom, then it’s best to get creative with your storage options.

Built-in storage options are wonderful because they’ll save you space but still provide enough storage for all your items. You can even consider recess lighting in the bathroom to help it appear larger. To make the room seem as spacious as possible, install multiple mirrors, and paint the walls a light and bright color.

3. Include Both Natural and Artificial Lighting

A bathroom should have a decent amount of both natural and artificial lighting. You want to allow natural light to come into the room to lighten it up and help make it feel larger. You also want bright artificial lighting to use at night and during the day when you need to see the smallest of imperfections in the mirror.

Install lights on the ceiling and around the mirror to ensure you check every stray hair out of place in the morning. You should place these lights on a dimmer, which allows you to adjust the brightness. After coming home from a long day at work, dim the lights and soak in the tub for a few.

4. Install a Proper Ventilation System

Unfortunately, not all houses were built with proper ventilation systems in the bathrooms. If your bathroom currently has no ventilation system or an outdated one, then don’t forget to include this in your redesign plans. Proper bathroom ventilation is crucial to maintain a healthy and mold-free home.

Each time you take a bath or a hot shower, moisture from the tub, and shower clings to the walls and ceilings. You’ll also carry water to the floor when stepping out of the tub or shower. You don’t want this moisture to set into the floors, walls, or ceiling as it can cause damage and invite mold and mildew to grow.

A proper ventilation system in your newly designed bathroom will prevent this from happening.

5. Don’t Hesitate to Splurge a Little

When it comes to remodeling your bathroom, it’s okay to splurge a little bit here and there. Who doesn’t want a spa-like bathroom to relax in? Don’t be afraid to go the extra mile and purchase bath sheets rather than bath towels.

A bath towel vs bath sheet can make a big difference in a bathroom. Bath sheets are oversized towels that’ll make anyone feel like they’re at the spa. Switch out your current ceiling light for a chandelier if space permits.

Consider installing a heated towel rack and heated flooring to keep you comfortable when exiting the tub or shower. Wall-mounted items such as cabinets, toilets, and washbasins will save up space on the floor and will add to the luxurious feel.

Any addition you can think of that’ll add luxury to the bathroom will be worth it in the end.

6. Protect Your Walls From Water Damage

The last thing to keep in mind is preventing water damage. The lower section of your bathroom walls is more susceptible to water damage than anywhere else. Installing beadboards is an easy way to protect your walls.

Simply apply an oil-based paint to them and watch them repel water. Another option you have is to install a tile wainscot. Tile will protect the lower section of your walls against water damage as well.

You’ll also have many design options to choose from when going this route.

Remember These Bathroom Redesign Tips During Your Remodel

When planning your next bathroom remodel, be sure to keep these bathroom redesign tips in mind. With this guide by your side, you’ll have the bathroom of your dreams in no time!

