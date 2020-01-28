A Tees Valley law firm has started the year with a round of promotions in its private client department.

Punch Robson, which has offices in Ingleby Barwick, Coulby Newham and Middlesbrough, has promoted Pat Mellish and Andrew Steel to partner as part of the firm’s plans for growth in 2020.

Pat joined Punch Robson in 2017 as Associate Solicitor and head of the wills, probate and trust department, while Andrew joined the firm last year.

Managing Partner Elaine McLaine-Wood said: “Our private client department has always been a large part of the firm, complementing the work of other divisions, and we want to continue its success.

“It was time for the department to be recognised and I’m delighted to reward Pat and Andrew for their hard work. They both bring incredible strengths to the table, and I’m really excited about the future.”

The two partners’ roles will include continuing to train new staff, working with clients and representing the firm across the region.

Speaking about her promotion, Pat, who has spent more than 35 years working in law, as well as having partner experience, said: “I was very flattered to be promoted to partner – it was totally unexpected.

“Initially I’ll be continuing with the work within the private client department, expanding our client base, maintaining our standards and developing staff from within. Moving forward, I’m also looking forward to developing the business and promoting it, working with the existing partners to achieve this.

“I’m really excited about the direction the firm is moving in; there is a wealth of legal knowledge and experience within the firm which is a sound basis for continued growth and prosperity.”

Andrew, who has worked as a solicitor in the Tees Valley for more than a decade, added: “Having relatively recently joined the firm, it is fantastic to be part of a dynamic team, where there is a real sense of recognition and reward for staff at all levels.

“Client care is at the base of what we do here at Punch Robson and, while we are expanding, that level of client care will not fall by the wayside as a result.

“I am very excited about the future of Punch Robson; we have some great lawyers and I can only see this as a springboard to the successful and prosperous future of the firm.”