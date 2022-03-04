We know that, as a decorating beginner, it can be overwhelming to find the right decorating style for you! If you’re a complete novice to the world of interior design, we’ve outlined every major decorating style for you, below. Hope this helps!

Industrial

The age of industrial revolution has left its mark on the world of interior design. Industrial design remains exceedingly popular amongst homeowners today, but what features make this décor so great? Key features of this decorating style include exposed brick, iron and steelwork. Concrete floors and open plan spaces are also a hallmark of all things Industrial! However, these features don’t have to be extreme – considering adding a touch of Industrial design to your space with hairpin tables or chairs. The unique metal design of the table leg is evidently Industrial, but subtle enough to fit into any space or aesthetic.

Farmhouse

We all love the comfortable homeliness of a rustic cottage. Intentionally a little old-fashioned and out of date, the Farmhouse style is as homely and comfortable as you can get! ‘Farmhouse’ as a decorating style is incredibly timeless, and easily updated for a modern home if you so wish. Exposed wood beams, traditional brick fireplaces, rough textures and hewn surfaces; these are core characteristics of the Farmhouse style, and can be incorporated into your home as much or as little as you’d wish. To really finish this look, consider earthy-toned furniture, flooring and wallpaper. A large rug wouldn’t go amiss, either!

Mediterranean

Take yourself away to the sun, sea and sand with the Mediterranean decorating style. This style of décor is distinguished by sparse ornaments, striking patterns, beachy colours such as blue and brown, natural materials and more. The Mediterranean decorating style essentially strives to evoke the beach as much as possible, without ostentatious design. Do bear in mind that the Mediterranean is more diverse than we often think, reaching from Southern Europe to the Middle East, so the world is really your oyster when it comes to this brand of interior design! Take from a vast range of cultural influences, here.

Art Deco

Art Deco was made to impress, and is the perfect decorating style for anyone who loves the Roaring 20s – think Great Gatsby! – or a little bit of jazz. Interestingly, Art Deco doesn’t only refer to décor but architecture, painting and sculpture. Features of this decorating style, therefore, include powerful geometric patterns, elaborate chandeliers and light fixtures, emerald glass, innovative furniture with metallic finishes. Art Deco represents the prosperity experienced at the turn of the 20th century, and retains plenty of charm today!

Japanese

Traditional Japanese design tends towards minimalism, with streamlined furniture and abundant use of natural materials and plants. Understated serenity is important here; you want to capture tranquillity in each decoration and furniture piece you use. We’d advise lots of open space, where each item has a multi-functional purpose and can be easily stored away, and the use of organic materials such as wood, stone, fabric or clay.

And there you have it – a quick and comprehensive beginner’s guide to every major decorating style.