UK deliveries up by 9% and the company recorded its best results ever, with 8,405 cars delivered worldwide

Sant’Agata Bolognese, January 12, 2022 – Automobili Lamborghini ended 2021 with a remarkable all-time record: 8,405 cars were delivered worldwide, making it the company’s best year ever. Global sales were up by 13% on 2020 due to a targeted and monitored growth strategy. In the United Kingdom 564 cars were delivered in 2021, up 9% on the previous year.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “This record has provided confirmation of four factors for us: the solidity of our strategic plan, our brand’s outstanding international reputation, the competence and passion of our people and the exceptional professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, who have continued to invest alongside us at a challenging, uncertain time.”

There was double-digit growth in all three of the macro-regions where Lamborghini is established: America (+14%), Asia Pacific (+14%) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) +12%. The company maintains a fairly balanced split between them in global volumes, which stand at 35%, 27% and 39% respectively. In terms of individual markets, the USA held on to top spot (2,472 units, +11%), while China leaped into second place (935, +55%). They were followed by Germany (706, +16%) and the United Kingdom (564, +9%). There was also an increase in the figures for Lamborghini’s home market of Italy, where 359 cars were delivered in total (+3%).

In terms of models, there was ongoing success for the Urus Super SUV with 5,021 units delivered. It was followed by the V10-powered Huracán, which saw a strong increase in sales up to 2,586 thanks to the strong impetus provided by the Huracán STO. In addition, there were 798 Aventadors (V12 model) delivered all over the world.

The sales outlook continues positively into the new year, thanks to a substantial order portfolio that already covers almost the entire production planned in 2022. Lamborghini’s strategic plan for the year ahead includes four new products to be unveiled over the next 12 months.

Winkelmann added: “We are stronger than ever as we prepare to embark on a period of profound transformation and move towards an even more sustainable future. In 2022 we’ll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current results and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards.”

In 2021 three new products were launched: the Huracán STO – Super Trofeo Omologata, a road-legal model that was inspired by the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO racing cars; the Aventador Ultimae, final series of the Aventador model; and the Countach LPI 800-4, an unorthodox icon featuring ground-breaking design and technology that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Countach.