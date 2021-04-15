Suffering from a traumatic event is the leading cause of mental health problems. A traumatic event can be defined as when a person or someone close to them undergoes a risk of severe harm or even death. It can be because of road accidents, the violence of some type like clergy abuse or child abuse, issues resulting from natural disaster, any serious prolonging illness, and so on.

Even if someone comes out of a problem in a matter of time, it does not necessarily mean that they have fully recovered in mental health. The overall condition of the traumatized person can be healthy, but it leaves a scar in their memory which in turn affects their mental state.

How Your Body Reacts After Encountering a Traumatic Event?

Your body reacts to every little change you feel in your external and internal environment. Likely, when you encounter a traumatic incident, your body’s defenses take action and create a stress response. It can lead to behavioral changes, feeling intense emotions, and other physical symptoms.

Physical Changes:

Your body’s nervous system produces a flight or fight response to prepare your body to deal with an emergency. It releases chemicals that change your body functions like increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, excess sweating, and reduced stomach secretions.

Mental Health Changes:

After a traumatic incident, the victim may have strong feelings of shock and denial. It can lead to more range of adverse emotions such as sadness, anger, guilt, and stress. Some people get better and recover with time while others may fall into more severe mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

What are the Symptoms and Treatment for PTSD?

It can cause a prolonged feeling of anxiety and stress even years after the incident. Some common symptoms include having flashbacks or nightmares of the incident, sleep disturbance, panic attacks, poor concentration, or emotional numbing. In severe cases, the person may fall into drug or alcohol abuse.

One of the most effective treatments for PTSD patients is talking to a clinical psychologist. It includes sharing their experience in detail. For medications, antidepressants may also be prescribed for patients suffering from severe depression. A depressed person feels hopeless, negativity and anxious, so it is essential to take psychotherapy and counseling.

How to Seek Help after Experiencing a Traumatic Event?

Get Support from Family and Friends:

Even though you might need some space or find it hard to communicate with your loved ones, it is an important step you must take to avoid going into a deep depression. It is important to be surrounded by supportive people to help you recover from the traumatic event.

Seek Professional Help:

Do not hesitate or feel shy to seek help for your mental health. Even if someone has something negative to say about you receiving therapy, it’s your health and wellbeing that matters at the end of the day. It would be best if you considered seeking help in the following cases,