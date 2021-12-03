It’s the most wonderful time of the year… as 39% of North East drivers plan to get in the car and road trip to admire the festive light shows that neighbourhoods up and down the country are putting on.

Off the back of a very different festive period in 2020, the yuletide season in 2021 is set to be one to remember. As people across the UK reunite with loved ones, they will be pulling out all the stops and once again taking up their traditions to ensure this is a Christmas to remember.

Christmas light displays have become a serious business with a quarter of UK drivers prepared to drive up to 10 miles to visit a well-lit festive street to get into the spirit of the season. A further 12% are willing to clock up 15 miles and 7% up to 20 miles, all in the name of feeling festive.

To celebrate this annual festive tradition that 47% of North East drivers admit to having, online car marketplace heycar is on a mission to crown the UK’s champion of festive street decorations of 2021 – and they need YOUR help to do it.

So whether your street is lit up with flashing snowmen, Santas and reindeer – or you know of some very festive locals whose houses you love to drive past every year, tell us about it.

Nominate your roadside Christmas crackers by heading over to heycar today. Give us the details of where the street is and why you make it your festive driving destination every year. Don’t forget to include a picture or two (don’t worry, these can be from previous years as we know for some, it’s still a bit early to have decorations up). Everyone who nominates a display will be in with a chance to win:

First Prize: £1,500 John Lewis voucher & £500 free fuel card

Second Prize: £500 John Lewis voucher & £250 free fuel card

10 x Prize Draws: £100 John Lewis Voucher & £50 free fuel card

heycar will crown the ultimate festive feelgood location, with a runner up prize also up for grabs. And with the remaining eligible entries all submitted into the prize draw, the lucky winners will be celebrating well past twelfth night with their amazing prizes!

Tracy Woods, Marketing Director at heycar, says: “Everyone knows a street in their area that is known for going all out at Christmas time, with amazing lights and decorations that people drive from all over to see.

“It’s a Christmas tradition for so many families to pile in the car, put some festive songs on, and visit the best streets in the neighbourhood, admiring the light shows.

“So, at heycar we want to raise a glass of something mulled to these unsung heroes who go all out at Christmas time to make our lives a lot brighter.”

Submit the best festive light displays in your area into our heycar Christmas Lights competition by midday on Monday 13th December to be included.

You can find the full terms and conditions here.

-Ends-

—