Northallerton-based marketing agency, Peachy Digital celebrated its second birthday last week with an open-house party, with food and drink sourced from its foodie clients and freshly made peach bellinis to tempt party-goers.

Unable to mark the occasion of its first birthday due to lockdown restrictions, the company welcomed clients, suppliers and local businesses to join them for a celebration at the Evolution Business Centre, where the company has held an office since April 2021.

Borne out of redundancy, Lizzie Selby set up Peachy Digital single-handedly in two days, right at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and despite the challenges of uncertainty, has grown the business to its current three-strong team, achieving a 44 per cent increase in turnover in its second year.

“I wanted to do things differently”, says Managing Director Lizzie, “to shake up the standard agency model and create something flexible and adjustable – something that would suit modern businesses and the bizarre times we’ve been living in.

“We don’t tie clients in into fixed contracts or have endless terms and conditions, we operate how you would want an internal marketing department to – quite literally as an extension of your own team.”

This accommodating model has stood the business in good stead, facilitating its growth from one solitary client, through word of mouth, to an impressive client base which includes the UK’s number one pork pie brand Vale of Mowbray, national supplier of hose, hydraulics and PPE Caswells Group, industry-leading Managed Service Provider razorblue, and up-and-coming indie brewery, Salt Steel Brewing Co. With Lizzie’s background in food and drink, Peachy Digital regularly works with foodie writer, Lee Majhen-Todd of Lee and the Sweet Life, who features the agency’s clients’ products in her blogs, recipes and social media content.

The company is proud to be able to give back to its local community, sponsoring two local football teams with a third agreement due to begin later this year, and its nominated charity this year is Darlington Veterans Community.

Lizzie continued: “It’s a very exciting time for us, we’ve got some great projects in the pipeline and will be adding to our headcount in the next 12 months. There are some eagerly anticipated collaborations which will be announced in the near future and there are new services which will be joining our portfolio, too – enabling us to offer even greater value to our customers.”

Peachy Digital is a fun and slightly sassy marketing agency working with a wealth of clients across the UK and in several industries, with a specialism in food & drink. The company works across the full marketing mix, both on and offline, and services include social media management, PR, email marketing, content creation and strategy development. Its fundamental ethos is marketing ‘without the fuzz’ – no jargon, no nonsense, just clearly defined strategies that deliver.

For more information, see https://peachydigital.co.uk/