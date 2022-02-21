In recent history, the Italian Serie A has not always been the best place to turn to if you’re looking for a closely fought battle for the title. Up until last season, Juventus had claimed the top prize for nine successive seasons, creating a dynasty of success in the Italian top flight.

However, Inter Milan bucked the trend at last in the 2020-21 campaign, pipping city rivals Milan to the trophy whilst Juventus were forced to settle for fourth place. It was a close-run title race, and this season a similar pattern has emerged. Inter are the current league leaders at the time of writing, but AC Milan, Napoli, Atalanta and Juventus are all knocking on the door. Let’s take a look at each team’s respective chances.

Inter Milan

For a while the top of the Serie A table was looking extremely tight, but Inter have just opened up a little bit of daylight between themselves and the chasing pack. Much will hinge on whether they can win their game in hand, but as it stands last years’ title winners are the favourites on SkyBet, and they’ll certainly take some stopping.

Many thought I nerazzurri would struggle after losing a few of their best players last summer, notably Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea. But if they can get their hands on a second successive Scudetto, all of that will be forgotten about.

Napoli

Currently occupying second spot is Napoli, who have often been found hovering around the top end of the Serie A table without being able to get their hands on the trophy. For several years they were the closest challengers to Juventus during the Old Lady’s run of title victories, but they were never quite able to bridge the gap.

This could be one of their best opportunities to go all the way, and Luciano Spalletti’s side will have Inter firmly in their sights.

AC Milan

It was great to see the two Milan sides battle it out for the title last season after so many years in the doldrums, and once again AC Milan are pushing Inter hard at the top of the Serie A table. They are an exciting team to watch under Stefano Pioli, and although their Champions League campaign ended with elimination from Europe, they can now focus all their attention on trying to usurp their city rivals. It’s a big ask, but many would love to see AC Milan win the scudetto for the first time since 2011.

Atalanta

It’s only recently that Atalanta have entered the fray as a real contender at the top of the Serie A table. A few top-four finishes have brought Champions League football to Bergamo, and they’ve turned a few heads in Europe’s premier club competition.

In terms of their league form, they sit some way back from Inter in fourth place, but you just never know what could happen with so many matches still to be played.

Juventus

Juventus’ fall from grace has been difficult to swallow for their army of loyal fans. After so many seasons where the league title was just part of the furniture, they have now had to witness inconsistency and underperformance.

That said, you can never write The Old Lady off, and if they can get on a roll between now and the end of the campaign, no one would be surprised to see them lifting the trophy at the end of it.