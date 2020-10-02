BioAccelerate, AberInnovation’s flagship accelerator programme for early-stage businesses and start-ups has received a £200,000+ award from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation.

The money is being used to support AberInnovation to deliver its BioAccelerate programme in Aberystwyth in autumn 2020, and to support its most promising participants with innovation support of up to £160,000 across its two delivery phases.

The tailored 13-week programme blends intensive workshops with group activities and hands-on mentoring. BioAccelerate 2020’s first workshop kicks off at the new AberInnovation campus in Aberystwyth on Wednesday 21st October 2020. Applications are now open.

The support from BBSRC is allowing BioAccelerate to increase its workshop and mentoring provision. In addition, the second phase of the programme scheduled for 2021 will enable the most promising ideas from phase one to access the world-leading facilities at AberInnovation with the opportunity to develop and prototype their innovation.

Dr Rhian Hayward MBE, CEO of AberInnovation said: “We are delighted to deliver BioAccelerate again this year. With new support from UKRI- BBSRC we can now give intensive and thorough investor-readiness support to start ups in food and drink, all aspects of the circular economy, health and agri-tech in an unprecedented way here in Wales. I look forward to applications from entrepreneurs and business founders, whether they have incorporated a business already or have not yet quite taken the plunge, and to seeing their planning and strategising develop during BioAccelerate.”

Bill Poll, BBSRC’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “BBSRC is delighted to be able to support AberInnovation’s 2020 accelerator programme. The successes of individuals who were part of previous years’ cohorts clearly demonstrate the value of this kind of programme, and its contribution to a vibrant and thriving innovation community where entrepreneurship is actively encouraged, supported and celebrated”.

AberInnovation

Aberystwyth Innovation and Enterprise Campus (AberInnovation) provides world-leading facilities and expertise within the biotechnology, agri-tech, and food and drink sectors. Set in stunning scenery between the Cambrian Mountains and the Irish Sea, the £40.5m Campus offers an ideal environment for business and academic collaboration to flourish.

AberInnovation: https://aberinnovation.com/

BioAccelerate: https://aberinnovation.com/en/our-community/bioaccelerate/