BILLUND, November 24th, 2020: Today, the LEGO Group reveal the latest model to line up on the grid, the LEGO® Technic™ Ferrari 488 GTE “AF CORSE #51”. Having delivered prestigious wins for the Prancing Horse in the world’s toughest endurance races, the racetrack icon is replicated in minute detail to encapsulate the same unmistakeable Italian spirit as its real-life counterpart.

This racing car model is packed with authentic features and beautiful design elements making it a true expression of Ferrari’s endurance racer. The fierce looking model features front and rear suspension, aerodynamic curves, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel emblazoned with the Prancing Horse badge to help the model truly come alive. Original race number, sponsor stickers and the authentic Tricolore paintjob add the perfect finish to this epic model.

Designed to help LEGO fans and those who love motor racing experience the thrills of life in the fast lane, this 48cm (19 in) long racing model is crafted from 1,677 LEGO Technic elements making it a rewarding and absorbing build for older builders aged 18+ who love endurance racing, motorsport and Ferrari cars. Once complete, builders can take it out for a spin or proudly display it for spectators.

The LEGO® Technic™ Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” will be available from January 1st 2021 from LEGO.com, LEGO stores and other retailers globally, priced at $169.99/€179,99/£169.99.

”Having the chance to recreate a Ferrari in LEGO Technic form is an absolute childhood dream come true” says Lars Krogh Jensen, Designer, LEGO Technic. “Ferrari is renowned for their truly incredible vehicles so I knew I had to push the boundaries of the LEGO Technic system to do justice to the dominating racetrack idol. This model captures the sophisticated silhouettes of the iconic car while paying homage to its engineering powers to capture the true essence of the 488 GTE. The build is a great challenge for any fan who appreciates excellent design and is interested in learning more about the engineering and technology that goes into crafting such an impressive car.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi, Ferrari Competizioni GT Official driver, commented: “When I was a kid I played quite often with LEGO bricks, so when I saw this reproduction of the Ferrari 488 GTE I was really impressed, especially considering some of the features they managed to replicate. I have to say that to see a LEGO Technic model of a car that I raced and carried my name on has made me very proud.”

The LEGO® Technic™ Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is the first LEGO Technic model to be designed with Ferrari and continues the more than 15 year-long partnership between the two brands.