Staff at a North East water firm are celebrating after winning a ‘Growth Explosion’ award for their innovative approach to utilities.

The Everflow Group, which comprises business water retailer Everflow Water and software company Everflow Tech, was nominated for two categories in the Dynamo Dynamites awards, celebrating the very best of the region’s tech and IT organisations.

The firm, which is based in Wynyard, Teesside, won the award thanks to its passion for development in the technology sector and almost 18,000 per cent turnover growth from 2016 to 2019 after being shortlisted in the Growth Explosion and Innovator of the Year categories.

Chief executive Josh Gill said: “It’s amazing to have won the Growth Explosion award and I’m delighted that, during a difficult year for so many industries, Everflow continues to be recognised for the innovations we are bringing to the water market.

“The tech industry in the North East is such a phenomenon, and we’re proud to be a part of it. We have so far hired 15 employees in R&D and are aiming to continue this recruitment drive for years to come, keeping our teams within the North East.

“The whole team have worked so hard over the last five years to develop ideas for improvement and awards like this are such a boost for everyone.”

Everflow Group, which is the UK’s fastest organically growing water retailer, employs over 70 people across its sites in Teesside and Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and has recorded revenues of £60m this year.

The water division was launched in 2015, after Josh saw a gap in the market for an ethical water retailer which could utilise technology to operate efficiently. Everflow Tech was created in 2018 as a retail sales, billing and customer management platform.

The win is the fourth for the company this year, having won the Digital Transformation award at the inaugural Tees Tech awards in August and the Innovation Award at the Teesside Business Awards in September.

Dynamo is a volunteer-led group aiming to grow the North East tech economy through collaboration, innovation and skills. The Dynamites awards, now in their seventh year, were created to highlight the region’s tech and IT success stories.

For more information on Everflow, visit www.everflowwater.com/