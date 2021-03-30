Action 99 Cars, a leading supplier of remote arm pursuit cars and camera tracking vehicles for movie productions, chooses Polaris as part of its elite tracking vehicle range to help deliver top-quality results to its customers across the globe.

Building a tracking vehicle for every possible situation, from high-speed race circuits to unpredictable off-road tracks, Action 99 Cars prides itself on meeting every client demand.

David Hammatt, Managing Director of Action 99 Cars Ltd and Motion 24 Ltd, said: “We strive to supply our customers with the best possible equipment for their production needs. We had always known about the Polaris brand and heard very good things, and after testing a few different options for the perfect camera tracking vehicle, it was unanimous that Polaris was the right choice; not just for the vehicle’s reliability and smooth ride, but it also came with a great back-up and service department, and the parts were readily available.”

The team at Action 99 Cars started using Polaris vehicles over ten years ago, and now have two Ranger EVs, as well as two RZR XP4 1000 models in operation – supplied by their local dealer, Taylors Tools in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire.

The mix of Ranger and RZR allows the team to provide the optimal solution depending on the production type. The RZR XP4 vehicle allows for high tracking speeds whilst using the company’s 360-degree remote arm systems, whilst the Ranger EV is very versatile and offers customers a silent option where needed.

“We find Polaris to be a very solid base to build and fabricate whatever needs to be done to keep up with the forever advancing camera/tracking vehicle requests, not to mention the vehicles’ reliability, strength, stability and resistance to a range of temperatures and harsh terrain,” continued David Hammatt. “We have shot a variety of sequences from chasing horses and motorbikes and even dune buggies, all with our Polaris range.”

For more information on Action 99 Cars, please visit their website, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

For more information on the Polaris line-up, please visit the Polaris Britain website.