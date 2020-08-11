For years, social media has been a preferred marketing channel for brands selling consumer goods. With the popularity of video ads, businesses are earning a stellar reputation amongst their target audiences. While retail and eCommerce are thriving off social media, professional services are finally catching up and starting to gain traction. Industries such as real estate and consultancies such as law firms are using social media to increase visibility and market their services.

Law firms that haven’t yet adopted an effective social media marketing strategy are missing out on a ripe opportunity. First, it helps in developing brand awareness and engaging with existing and potential customers. For niche businesses, such as law firms, it can also be a great place to establish oneself as a domain expert. Finally, it presents networking opportunities and fetches new prospects. WIth the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes all the more important for law firms to get their business “out there.”

To help you achieve your marketing goals, here are a few actionable tips to get you started with social media:

Understand Your Platform

Not all social media platforms are the same. These platforms not only serve specific purposes but also cater to certain demographics. Some appeal to the overall masses while others work well for certain genders or age groups. As a result, you will first have to dedicate the time to understand the nitty-gritty of each available platform and choose the correct one.

For instance, Instagram and Pinterest rest heavily on their visual appeal. On the other hand, users turn to Facebook to check out business pages and their reviews. Hence, as a law firm, you would wish to develop a stronger presence over Facebook rather than focusing on growing through Pinterest!

Get Visual

Visual content is gaining popularity irrespective of the social media platform. Hence, it must be an integral part of your social media marketing strategy. Get your hands on an image-based ad creator, such as Canva, to churn out infographics, legal tips and information, explanation of terminologies, and other such informative content.

You can publish these over various platforms, be it Facebook or Instagram. In addition to its cross-posting capabilities, it also unlocks options to repurpose content. You can transform a case study into a succinct infographic or break down complex jargon into digestible bits.

Do make sure that all the facts, figures, and information mentioned in these content items are accurate and factually correct. Otherwise, you may end up facing backlash or public embarrassment!

Start Producing Videos

If images do good for your legal business, then videos will take it to the next level. Videos are one of the best media to capture your audience’s interests. At the same time, it is as effective as images to breathe new life in your existing content. Say, you can convert a blog post into a fun, animated video. But that’s not all! Interestingly, videos also offer a wealth of versatility in how you use video for your marketing strategy.

For example, you can produce video testimonials to serve as social proofs of your services. A video that gives a peek into your law firm can help emote on a human level. You can conduct live Q&As to share information. Similarly, an explainer or a slideshow can educate your viewers.

Fortunately, you do not have to break the bank to create high-quality video content. You can start with a free intro maker, such as InVideo to get started on this journey! Post these videos over platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook to get amazing responses.

Practice Social Listening

As a legal firm, you need to make sure that you have an impeccable reputation. Hence, every bit of PR matters. Any bad reviews or poor ratings could cause trust erosion, which is bad for business. Look up branded keywords over the social media platform to locate all the conversations revolving around your law firm. It will give you a fair idea of what people think of you and how they perceive your brand.

You could also search for keywords about your competitors and pitch in with your expert opinions. Explore various platforms and forums where you can weigh in and highlight your business’ selling points. Consider investing in a social listening tool to monitor all the conversations around your law firm.

Educate, Inform, and Empower

Businesses take to social media for a variety of reasons ranging from developing a brand to increasing sales. As a law firm, your primary motive should be to impart knowledge to all your followers. When you focus on informing rather than promoting yourself, you will notice that you will be successful in soft-selling your services!

The more you work on educating, informing, and empowering your audiences, you will gain a proportionate amount of credibility and followers. Once you have been successful in presenting your expertise, people would be more open to your services and offerings.

Respond to Queries and Comments

As stated previously, social media is an excellent channel to engage your prospects and build a network. It makes businesses more approachable and impresses the thought that you are available to help. It also bridges the client convenience with the law firm’s availability.

So whether a client wishes to seek guidance or advice or they want to share some kind of feedback or suggestion, make them feel heard. Responding to queries or comments can improve audience engagement. Take the time out to reply to negative reviews and dissatisfied clients. And who knows, your proactive response may even transform them into your brand evangelists!

Final Thoughts

The legal industry can leverage social media to gain customers and build professional networks. Use it to tell your brand’s story or to soft-sell your services to prospects. Either way, it is bound to help your business grow in different aspects.

So, if you haven’t yet made your presence felt over social media, now is a good time as any! Tap into the popular platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and start by creating your business page. Add all the necessary details and use the tips above to publish content to tantalize your audiences!