SFL Interactive and Maximum Games have revealed a new gameplay trailer showcasing the street power mode from their upcoming arcade sports game, Street Power Football.

Each player is equipped with unique superpowers that enhance performance for tricks and scoring in the mode. As each player’s power gauge is filled, they can activate their superpowers. Street power mode is littered with consumables that appear randomly throughout playgrounds and become mobilized when players hit them.

Watch the Street Power Football street power mode gameplay trailer HERE: LINK

In the new Street Power Football trailer, watch as players activate air jump (send your player airborne with a super volley kick), worm hole (create super-fast passing to teleport the ball to your teammate) or shield (prevent your opponents from stealing the ball from you for a short period of time).

Street Power Football features a premier roster of freestyle, panna, and street soccer global ambassadors. Some of street football’s most talented athletes will join the previously announced lively roster of: Sean Garnier, Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson, Raquel Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle, Soufiane Bencok, Aguska Mnich, Michal Rycaj, Yoanna Dallier, Andreas Freestyle, Yo Katsuyama, Kazane Flower Boy Shimazaki, CrisFreestyle, Peter Karasek, Laura Biondo, Boyka Ortiz, Anas Boukami, Ahmed Rakaba, Kristoffer Liicht, and Easyman.

From Australia:

Introducing “D10” Daniel Capellaro — street legend, footballer and coach who specialises in technical skills

Here from the Netherlands:

We meet street legend and creator of the AKKA 3000 tricks, Issy Hitman

Street Power Football combines creative style with high-energy action for an over-the-top soccer and arcade videogame experience. Street Power Football features six distinct game modes, tons of customisable options to style your team to your liking, pumped up music, stages and ambassadors from around the world and more.

Street Power Football and Street Power Soccer (the North American title) are coming August 25 to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Pre-order Street Power Football digitally and retail stores today. Street Power Football and Street Power Soccer (the North American title) are coming August 25 to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.