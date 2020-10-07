Personal financial expert, Anthony Long FPFS, has joined Active Chartered Financial Planners, making an impressive total of nine Chartered staff working from their Stockton on Tees based office.

Anthony, 35, hails from Ingleby Barwick and cut his financial teeth in retail banking with HSBC and Marks and Spencer, before moving into personal financial advisory services in 2013 at another local firm. Since then he’s built up his client portfolio and worked hard to achieve Chartered status (with the Chartered Insurance Institute) in 2018.

Anthony’s excited by the new challenge, saying: “As my career has progressed I’ve spent more and more time working directly with clients, and it’s the part of the job I most enjoy.

“The client relationship has changed beyond recognition, and firms like Active have been a big part of that. Advisers will often be in constant contact with clients now, which is a far cry from the traditional annual review and renegotiation cycle of yesterday. Now it is a more of a partnership, which gives clients much more involvement and control.

“Helping people prepare for retirement remains a big part of the work that financial planners do, which is what you’d expect, because it’s so important to get it right. But financial awareness is growing within the younger generations, and the events of this summer have encouraged more people to think about their finances and what the future might hold. It’s a lot of responsibility, but it’s a privilege as well.”

Karl Pemberton, managing director at Active Chartered Financial Planners, is delighted with their latest appointment, commenting: “We will always find a way that allows great people to join the team, especially those that can add value and enhance what we already do. Anthony does that in abundance, and therefore I am certain all parties will reap the long term rewards, especially our clients”