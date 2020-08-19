To celebrate the return of UEFA Champions League, Mastercard speaks exclusively with Ada Hegerberg on priceless.com. Hegerberg takes a look back through the Priceless® moments that have made up her career.

The Norwegian player reminisces about her Priceless experiences and the importance of female idols within the industry and voiced that she wished she had more women football figures to look up to whilst growing up. Recognising that this has improved, she believes there’s still a lot of change that needs to be made. She continued to say that she hopes “to inspire the new generation in order to have new kick ass girls coming up and taking the spotlight”.

As a hugely influential figure herself within the industry, Hegerberg touches on those who influenced her growing up “it’s very hard to just mention one figure. You have generations inspiring generations… I’ve been massively inspired by Messi and Ronaldo, a lot of male players”.

Hegerberg continues to remain humble about her achievements, including when she became the first Ballon d’Or Féminin winner; “It was a historical moment for us all, I felt like I represented the whole game, all footballers, all women across the world and it was such a privileged position to be in. Obviously being the first, that was a game changer for our sport.”

Hegerberg thanked football organisations for investing in female football stating, “it’s all about giving more and more women and girls a professional football life, with better conditions, better pitches, so we, in the end, can also give a good product”.

Jeannette Liendo, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Mastercard Europe said “The UEFA Champions League is an important event in every football fans calendar and for them we know that a ball can Start Something Priceless. From the excitement of a goal, to the sheer joy of the occasion. Mastercard is committed to connecting to people to priceless possibilities and with footballing ambassadors such as Ada Hegerberg and José Mourinho talking through their passions about the ball, fans really can feel connected to the game”

Mastercard brings fans closer to their passions through its sponsorship platforms, as well as working alongside ambassadors, by giving fans the chance to win once in a lifetime experience. Mastercard is giving fans the opportunity to win a live virtual skills session with Hegerberg where fans will gain access to a training experience and winners will receive advice and tips to take their skills to the next level.

Mastercard looks to elevate the fan experience by showcasing that a simple ball, a special game and a unique event can start a celebration that has fans everywhere jumping out of their seats and celebrating the very best that football has to offer. This year in a bid to bring fans closer together, Mastercard has declared its attempt to break a world record with the largest digital celebration ‘wave’ across social media. The Mastercard #PricelessWave will create a new unforgettable experience, that connects UEFA Champions League fans and players across Europe, to support their teams whilst watching the games from home. Join the Priceless wave: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/pricelesswave

Head to Priceless.com to watch the exclusive interview with Mastercard ambassador, Ada Hegerberg.