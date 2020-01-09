Adam Radwan says maintaining a Premiership standard is Newcastle Falcons’ goal as they aim to return to the top flight at the first attempt.

The Greene King IPA Championship leaders test their 13-game winning streak on Friday when Doncaster Knights are the visitors to Kingston Park Stadium in an 8pm kick-off, Radwan’s six tries in nine games helping them to build an eight-point buffer at the top of the division.

“I’m really enjoying this season,” said the winger, who turned 22 less than a fortnight ago.

“It’s been a good one for me and for the team, and we’ve just got to keep kicking on.

“The thing that’s driving us this season is to have a Premiership standard throughout, and we’re having the mind-set of being a Premiership team even though we’re in the Championship.

“When we’re reviewing our games it isn’t a case of did we win or lose – it’s did we show a Premiership standard?

“If we can reach and repeat those levels on a weekly basis then the results should look after themselves, and that’s how we’re looking at it.”

Dotting down 22 tries in his 29 appearances for the Falcons, the Osmotherly-born flyer insists he and his squad-mates are fresh after earning a few days off over the festive period, having chalked up a bonus-point victory at Ealing Trailfinders in their last league outing on December 21.

“It was nice to get some time off around Christmas because usually as sportsmen that’s one of your busiest periods,” said Radwan, who boasts part-Egyptian heritage.

“We’d had a really tough game away to Ealing leading into it so I think the timing was good, and it was great just to be able to refresh your body a bit mid-season. We’ve been working hard since we came back in from our break, the focus is still there and the boys are in a good place.”

Placing no great significance on the West London victory, he said: “The Ealing game was built up by people on the outside with it being live on TV, away from home and against the team who were second in the league at the time.

“From our perspective we didn’t hype it up above any other fixture, because it’s still the same number of points available as any other match. We knew that if we went down there and stuck to our game plan then we weren’t going to have a problem, even though it would obviously be a tough game against a good side.

“Ealing put a lot of pressure on us, our defence got us out of it and we’re just moving onto the next one on Friday.

“We try not to get caught up in any of the chat with regards to some people outside of the club just assuming we’re going to win games.

“You have to work hard to get those results, you need to put it in every single day in training and then execute that game plan on a match-day. It doesn’t just happen, it takes a lot of focus and effort, and while some people externally might be putting games down as automatic wins you won’t find anybody within the club slipping into that mind-set.”

Up against a Doncaster side they have already defeated twice this season in Championship Cup action, Radwan said: “They will come up here and throw it around, and they’ve got nothing to lose.

“They’ve got good players, they will throw the kitchen sink at us and they’re normally a pretty expansive team.”

Tickets for Friday’s game are available by calling 0871 226 6060.