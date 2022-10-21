Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a “New Adventure” in region

Booking an adventure in the North East is now even easier with the launch of a new campaign aimed at increasing visitor numbers.

New Adventures is bringing together new and existing products and experiences in Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland.

For the first time this will enable visitors to book a range of experiences from just one website.

The campaign has been funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) and is being delivered by NewcastleGateshead Initiative in partnership with Visit Northumberland and North Tyneside Council.

The aim of the campaign is not only to reach new audiences, but also to demonstrate that the region is an all-year-round destination, as well as giving businesses another route to market for their experiences.

The campaign will focus on three different themes:

Active Pursuits

Food and Drink

Winter Escapes

New Adventures will launch on October 14 when the campaign microsite www.newadventures.org.uk will go live. This will be supported by an integrated advertising and marketing plan to promote what is available to potential visitors within a 3 hour drive-time of Newcastle. NGI commissioned Different Narrative to develop the campaign creative which will be used in digital advertising and on social.

The campaign also aims to encourage businesses to work together to collaborate on experiences and activities to offer visitors value for money.

Experiences include coastal kayaking tours and paddle boarding experiences with CBK Adventures, a dinner with the earl experience where visitors can experience the breath-taking view from the top of The Monument before enjoying a meal fit for an early at nearby Banyan restaurant.

Harry Potter tours at Alnwick Castle; Hadrian’s Wall tours and a range of Newcastle city tours are also featured on the website.

Sarah Green, chief executive of NewcastleGateshead Initiative said: “This is a really exciting step forward for tourism businesses in Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside.

“Never before have consumers, wanting to visit the area, been able to go to just one website to book a whole range of products. The New Adventures campaign will help to increase the profile of the region and the amazing experiences you can have here all year round.”

Elected Metro Mayor for the North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll, said: “This is a great idea. People want to spend their energy going on adventures – not trawling through endless websites, planning them. And as for the North East? We’ve sites of breath-taking natural beauty and historical significance. We’ve world class bars and restaurants. And no-one quite throws a party like we do. Where better to have a new adventure?”.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said, “Northumberland’s strength lies in a combination of its natural landscapes, rich heritage and unique experiences. The launch of these exciting new bookable products supports our commitment to destination and product development and helps raise awareness of the county’s endless experiences. The new adventures will attract new markets, extend the dwell time and encourage return visits throughout the year.”

Councillor Carl Johnson, Deputy Mayor of North Tyneside Council and Cabinet Member at the North of Tyne Combined Authority, said: “Even in the depths of winter, North Tyneside is a place with lots for people to experience and enjoy, from our award-winning coast to our many museums, attractions, bars, and restaurants. New Adventures will make it so much easier for people to find and book new experiences and great days out in our area. I’m very excited to be involved.”