COUPLES CAN celebrate Valentine’s Day with food, fizz and a private pool, thanks to an exclusive offer at a top North East spa.

The Spa at Ramside, at County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa recently unveiled its Winter Glow package for those looking to surprise their partner with a luxury gift on 14 February.

Along with full access to the award-winning facilities from 9am to 5pm, the deal includes an hour in the private infinity pool with a glass of prosecco and stunning views across the grounds.

Guests will also enjoy tapas in the spa’s Fusion restaurant and a 25-minute treatment, choosing from the Express Facial, Face and Scalp Massage, Invigorating Foot Treatment or the Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage.

Joanne Green, spa director, is confident the package ticks all the boxes.

“Everyone loves to be pampered and the Winter Glow offer has everything a couple needs to enjoy some quality time together,” said Joanne.

“They can spend an hour relaxing in a private pool, indulge with some delicious food at Fusion and then truly unwind with a treatment.

“The spa is always a popular choice for Valentine’s Day and we have a huge range of facilities for guests to make the most of during their visit.”

The Winter Glow offer is priced at £250 per couple and is available Monday to Sunday until 31 March.

The spa is home to five pools, a state-of-the-art gym and a sophisticated thermal suite, with complimentary robes and flip flops.

For more information, or to book, visit www.ramsidespa.co.uk or call 0191 375 3088.