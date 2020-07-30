English is the most important and widely spoken language. The importance of English cannot be denied. It is considered as the first language in many countries and is used in various fields such as education, medicine, engineering, business.

There are some reasons why English is so important in our lives. Here are some valuable insights into why we all need to learn English:

1. It is one of the most dominating languages

English is a widespread language and is one of the most dominant languages in the world. It is spoken as an official language in 53 countries around the world. It is the second most common language in the world. Therefore, there must be a command in this language.

2. More Career Opportunities

Knowledge of English will help you achieve all the goals of your career. It is a language used in international business. Learning English will bring you more career opportunities. You can even work as a translator or language teacher. It is a dominant business language. If you want to enter the business industry, you need to get the best command on this word.

3. A lot of movies are in English Only

English not only gives you access to the world of business and professionalism, but it also gives you access to the world of entertainment. Many movies, films, books, and music are in English only. So, if you are a person who likes to watch movies and listen to music, then you should learn this language well.

4. The top language of the Internet

English also allows you to enjoy things on the internet as it is one of the most used words on the internet. Most of the content and information available on the Internet is in English. So, if you learn to read and speak English, you can enjoy and access the incredible information available on digital platforms.

5. Make it easy to understand other languages

English is the most accessible language to learn, and it also makes it easier to understand other languages such as Roman and French. It is a Germanic language that uses many similar words in Romance languages (French, Spanish and Portuguese).

6. Makes you smarter

Researchers have found that learning a new language, such as English, helps the brain function more efficiently and help keep the brain sharp and healthy.

7. Speaking English gives you access to a World of Entertainment

Many of the world’s top films, books, and music are published and produced in English. Therefore, learning English will give you access to a wealth of entertainment and enable you to understand the culture.

If you speak English, you won’t have to rely on more translations and subtitles to enjoy your favourite books, songs, movies, and TV shows. Watching movies and television programs in English is also a great and fun way to learn!