Organic cotton is used by many people nowadays due to the various advantages it offers. Organic cotton is the purest form of cotton that is available. This is not dyed with any kind of pesticides or chemicals. People with sensitive skin or with any form of skin related problems can use organic cotton clothing. Due to its benefits, it is preferred over traditional cotton. Below are some of the benefits of using organic cotton clothing.

Durable: Organic cotton does not tear or rip easily even when it is washed in hot water. Since no pesticides are used, the cotton is pure and does not lose its looks and feel even after using it continuously for years. Hence it is highly durable and a one-time investment.

Comfort: Clothing made from pure organic cotton is stretchy and soft. This nature of the organic cotton clothing gives a very comfortable and pleasant feel when wearing it. This kind of cotton is best for inner wear clothing like underpants and undershirts. The comfort that organic cotton provides cannot be matched with any other material.

Breathable: The pure organic material provides good air circulation by controlling the moisture content. The material does not let any moisture get trapped between the skin and the cloth, making it comfortable and safe to wear.

Versatile: Organic cotton is considered to be one of the most versatile materials. It is used to make different types of clothing. Pants, tops, T-shirts, blouses, inner wear and jackets are made from organic cotton. They look great and dry faster as compared to other synthetic materials. The strength of the cotton fibers and threads is what makes it so versatile and suitable for different types of clothing.

Good insulation: Besides breathability, organic cotton is great for cold seasons too. It helps a great deal is keeping warm during chilly and cold weather. The fabric of organic cotton offers thermal insulation by trapping the air between the cotton fibers. Hence many people prefer layering of cotton clothes when the temperatures drop considerably.

Hypoallergenic: Many people prefer pure organic cotton clothing to conventional cotton clothing because it is hypoallergenic. The material does not irritate the skin. This is especially for people who have very sensitive and allergy prone skin. It is medically proven that organic cotton clothing is one of the best materials to wear during any season.

