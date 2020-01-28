A Kenyan recording artist has been using the backdrop of a leading Lake District venue to shoot her latest music video.

Guests at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa found themselves in the midst of filming for the international musician Mama Kings’ newly released music video ‘Wewe Ni Mungu’.

As well as being a renowned musician, Mama Kings is also the co-founder of The Noah Initiative, the African charity set up with her husband, Cumbrian aid worker Elliot Berry, who is originally from Troutbeck.

The charity works with fatherless children and young men in the slums of Eldoret in western Kenya, with the couple now parents to over 70 teenage boys who had previously been neglected.

“Low Wood Bay and its beautiful surrounding scenery was the perfect location and many guests were wondering whether the video was being filmed for a movie or TV series,” explains Mama Kings. “The hotel means so much to us and it was great to connect our worlds of music, family and kinship across international boundaries.”

With four bases in Eldoret, Kenya’s fifth largest city, The Noah Initiative now has over 70 boys in the programme. Elliot Berry moved to Kenya in 2011 and continues his work ‘in the field’, with core activity focusing on Eldoret, particularly the slum areas where there are high levels of deprivation. For further information, visit http://noahinitiative.org/

Mama Kings is mostly known for her hit song ‘Inuka’ which has proved highly popular with Kenyan audiences in Africa. You can find her ‘Wewe Ni Mungu’ video on youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE8mVrEa4d8 or search for her music on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play or Spotify.

