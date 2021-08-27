Bristol Street Motors hopes its support of The Great North Air Ambulance will help drive donations to the charity.

The motor retailer has provided the well-known helicopter paramedic charity with support to purchase a branded van, which will be used as part of its fundraising and educational activities.

This includes collecting donations, such as clothing and household items, as well as visiting schools and community events to educate children on vital first aid skills, how to contact the emergency services and the role air ambulances play in saving people’s lives.

Founded in 1991 as the Great North Air Ambulance Service Appeal, the charity is known throughout the North East. Its Dauphin N2 and Dauphin N3+ helicopters are instantly recognisable across the UK, thanks to prime time TV show Air Ambulance ER.

In 2020, the Great North Air Ambulance used its two helicopters and rapid response cars to reach injured parties in more than 1,200 incidents, at a cost of £5.3million, none of which came from the NHS.

David Stockton, Chief Executive of the Great North Air Ambulance Service, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Bristol Street Motors. This van will be used by our team of fundraisers and for community engagement, to help ensure we can raise the more than £5million we need each year, so that we can continue to help those who find themselves injured and in urgent of medical assistance.”

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive at Bristol Street Motors, said: “We think it’s important that if businesses are in a position to, they should support important initiatives in their communities. We’re very pleased to have been able to assist the live-saving work of the Great North Air Ambulance.

“I expect many of us have seen the helicopter flying overhead, or landing nearby, and wondered who has been unfortunate enough to require its assistance. While you hope it’s never you or someone you know, one day it might be, and it gives me peace of mind to know we’ve contributed something towards making sure that the helicopters stay in the sky.”