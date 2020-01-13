Jayson Tatum will wear the Air Jordan XXXIV “Wrapping Paper” PE during the Boston Celtics’ Christmas Day game against the Toronto Raptors.
About The Author
Related Posts
Plan ahead for the Tour de Yorkshire
23rd March 2016
Bishop Auckland team off to Trent Bridge for cricket final
23rd November 2015
Berwick Sport Leaders Achieve Own Goals Through Kicks
25th February 2016
Northumbria student nets leadership role in women’s football
10th September 2019
Contact Us
Want to find out more?
Drop us a line. We follow up on all contacts
We will not send you spam. Our team will be in touch within 24 to 48 hours Mon-Fri (but often much quicker)
Thanks. We will be in touch.
powered by: Zero BS CRM