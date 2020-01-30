In 1992, Nike released its first women’s exclusive Air Max shoe: the Air Verona. Fast forward nearly 30 years, and joining recent women’s-focused Air Max silhouettes, including the Nike Air Max Thea and Nike Air Max Dia, Nike Sportswear pays homage to the women’s running shoe by introducing the Air Max Verona.

The Air Max Verona borrows elements of the Air Max 90’s tooling and gives it a lifted, exaggerated heel for a unique new look. The latest women’s silhouette from Nike Sportswear also emphasizes comfort as queen with the Air Max 200 unit, which is on display for all to see with a window 200 percent larger than traditional side visibility Air units.

The Nike Air Max Verona releases globally February 15, with additional colors releasing on March 5.