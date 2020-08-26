BSW has launched an exciting new addition to its product portfolio – Alchemy, a contemporary rebrand of its range of dependable British composite decking products that’s as head turning as it is hassle-free.

BSW’s timber industry expertise ensures a unique understanding of how to create the perfect composite deck for hassle-free practicality. Alchemy combines almost 200 years of high-quality timber manufacturing expertise from BSW with practical recycled materials, to create a composite deck built for enjoyment over maintenance.

Suitable for both residential or commercial use, Alchemy is available in three unique styles; Habitat hollow decking, Habitat+ HDPE capped hollow decking and Urban capped solid decking. The range of contemporary colour options means that personalisation is easy, enabling the creation of modern, luxurious outdoor spaces.

Sustainable and durable – all BSW’s wood composite decking is environmentally friendly, sustainably sourced and manufactured from recycled materials. Alchemy is crafted from a blend of wood flour and recycled materials at BSW group member Alvic Plastic’s bespoke manufacturing plant in Telford.

James Brennan, marketing manager at BSW Timber, said: “We’re really excited to be able to unveil a fresh face for our popular composite decking range. The Alchemy rebrand has been a long time coming and is a quirky, colourful and uniquely British player within a growing market.”

Alchemy isn’t BSW’s first foray into the composite decking market as it has been supplying its unique range of Made in Britain composite decking to satisfied customers for over three years now. Aptly named, Alchemy is the new face of composite decking and represents endless opportunities for transformation and creation for residential and commercial customers alike.

Andrew Curtin, customer from Glais, near Swansea in South Wales, was looking for an alternative to classic timber decking that was as easy as maintain as it was attractive. Alchemy presented the perfect solution and the end result sees a contemporary grey colour scheme in his upgraded garden oasis.

Andrew said: “We’re thrilled with our finished BSW composite decking. The Urban range is strong enough to stand up to family life, it looks great and it’s easy to keep clean, so everyone’s happy.

“It was easy to install and the hidden fixing system means that the boards are smooth under foot.”

For those looking for a hardy solution for commercial spaces, the Urban decking range has been specifically formulated to withstand intense wear, making it ideal for areas with a high amount of footfall.

BSW’s range of high-grade, cost-effective composite decking caters for a range of users and uses, whilst maintaining the British standard for reassuring traceability of its home-grown products.