NEXT IN FASHION

NEXT IN FASHION hits global runway on 29th January on Netflix

The Fashion Competition Series is hosted by style icons Tan France and Alexa Chung.

The winner will receive a $250,000 prize and an opportunity to

debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

About Next In Fashion

Next In Fashion is a high-stakes competition series debuting January 29, 2020 featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France (Queer Eye) and designer, model and global style icon Alexa Chung, Next in Fashion begins with eighteen designers who face challenges centring on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.

These talented contestants have worked for major brands and dressed A-list celebrities, and will now compete head-to-head to see who has the skill, originality and determination to win the grand prize: $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

Next in Fashion is created and produced by theoldschool and is Executive Produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton with co-Executive Producer Adam Cooper.

Additional Details:

Co-Hosts: Tan France and Alexa Chung

Guest Judges: Elizabeth Stewart and Eva Chen are recurring guest judges with additional guest judges to be announced at a later date

Executive Producers: Robin Ashbrook, Yasmin Shackleton and co-executive producer Adam Cooper

Season 1 # of episodes: 10

*We kindly ask that you link to netflix.com/nextinfashion in any coverage.*



Instagram: @NextInFashion

About Netflix

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.