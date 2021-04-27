The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will see the debut of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, in a definitive red livery for the first time, will be the star of the pit lane

Alfa Romeo, the standard-bearer of Italian sportsmanship on four wheels, will debut the new Giulia GTAm at the second round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, Italy.

The Biscione supercar, whose logo features on the overalls of the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, will be a special guest in the pit lane.

The Formula 1 drivers supported Alfa Romeo engineers in the development and fine-tuning of the new Giulia GTAm, and will now host the most powerful car ever made by Alfa Romeo in the team’s garage.

Together, the GTA and GTAm are the heir to the 1965 Giulia Gran Turismo Alleggerita, one of the most successful Alfa Romeo racing cars. The partnership with the Swiss Sauber Engineering team sees the Giulia GTAm adopt technical and aerodynamic solutions taken from the world of racing and Formula 1. These include the use of lightweight materials and carbon fibre components, to improve the power to weight ratio and refine the aerodynamics, and 20-inch centre-lock wheels, typically seen in motorsport but unique to these road-going saloons.

For more information on the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm or to locate the nearest retailer visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk.