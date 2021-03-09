08/03/2021

Patrick Lonergan Recruitment has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, committing to address the comparative disadvantage that the armed forces community faces, and is encouraging more small and medium businesses to pledge their support.

Patrick Lonergan, director of Patrick Lonergan Recruitment, said: “Many small businesses may not realise the value in signing the covenant. But it sends a clear message that size doesn’t matter, it’s about commitment.”

The Armed Forces Covenant focusses on helping members of the armed forces community to access the same government support as any other citizen. These services include education, having a home, access to healthcare, financial assistance and starting a new career.

The recruitment consultancy joins many large employers, such as central government, local governments, charities, and big businesses to support those people that have served our country.

The covenant is between those who serve in the armed forces and the people of the United Kingdom and Her Majesties Government. It sets out the duties of the armed forces to protect and defend the nation and that in return they deserve our respect, support and fair treatment.

Patrick continued: “As a business owner, I am delighted to have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and look forward to helping those serving in the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

“I would encourage more small and medium businesses in the north east to support our armed forces community, they bring a wealth of skills and experience that can benefit companies of all sizes.”