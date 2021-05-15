Over 200 MG5 EVs being made available to ride-hailing drivers across London in 2021

Over 1,000 deliveries planned in next two years

MG partners with WeFlex to offer Uber-focused contract hire deals for drivers

MG5 EVs electric powertrain delivers up to 214 miles of range

All Uber vehicles in London to be electric by 2025

For the first time, London’s ride hailers will have the opportunity to be picked up in a fully electric Uber bearing the iconic MG badge, which has been a staple of British motoring for almost 100 years.

Ride-hailing rent-to-buy provider WeFlex, which has recently launched a 100% electric vehicle offering, is making almost 200 brand new MG5 EV vehicles available to existing and would-be professional ride hailing drivers by the end of 2021 – with plans for over a thousand over the next couple of years.

In London there are currently around 1,600 Uber operators in Electric Cars out of over 50,000 drivers, and Uber has committed to be 100% Electric by 2025. WeFlex plans to play a key part in this move to EV’s with a short-term aim to reach 5,000 electric vehicles, with MG playing a key part in the company’s development strategy.

Geraint Isaac, National Fleet Sales Manager for MG Motor said: “Ride hailing services such as Uber are ideal for the MG5 EV as the combination of the car’s pricing and range is unbeatable. As services such as Uber move towards a zero-emissions future we’re delighted that MG is going to play a key part and believe we have the perfect vehicle for the job.”

WeFlex Founder Nicko Williamson commented: “All-electric is the only way to clean up London’s air and travel in a truly environmentally sustainable way, whether you’re going to a business meeting or to the pub. We’re committed to providing practical solutions to help achieve this – excellent electric vehicles that drivers want to drive and that passengers want to ride in.

“The MG5 EV is a major new addition to our fleet, offering riders a comfortable, spacious, environmentally friendly option wherever their journey is taking them, and providing drivers with the perfect balance of range, features and value. The vehicle’s range of 214 miles also means no range anxiety for our customers.

“It’s a great value vehicle, meaning we can price it competitively and the extra boot space inherent with the estate design means it’s perfect for the airport run – when things are eventually back to normal. We are really excited to be making so many of these vehicles available via WeFlex.”

WeFlex was launched in 2016 as a new way for ride-hailing drivers (Uber, FreeNow, Ola, Bolt etc) to own their own vehicles, but in a much more flexible way than was offered at the time via regular car dealers and finance businesses.

MG currently offers three plug-in models in the UK – the established MG ZS EV, the game-changing All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid, all backed up by MG’s incredible 7 year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.

To find your local dealer, or to discover the high-tech, value-for-money range of cars on offer, please visit MG.CO.UK.