Hyundai Motor reveals first images of all-new Tucson

Tucson’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ exterior design theme features bold, angular surfaces and cutting-edge illumination

The new dual cockpit layout is intuitively optimized for a high-tech user experience

Digital world premiere of Hyundai’s fourth-generation C-SUV will take place on 15 September at 01.30am

Leatherhead, 3 September 2020 – Hyundai Motor today revealed the first images of its all-new Tucson. New design highlights include the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called ‘Parametric Hidden Lights’ and a dual cockpit layout that offers personalized space intuitively optimized for a high-tech user experience. The images hint at innovative features befitting Tucson’s signature boldness and pioneering spirit.

The digital world premiere of the all-new Tucson will take place at 02:30 CEST on 15 September. The livestream, a teaser video and images will be available at hyundai.com and on Hyundai’s social media channels.

“The mission of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai’s unstoppable forward momentum,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Tucson’s advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry’s most competitive segment.”

Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, first introduced on the new Elantra, brings an emotional punch to Tucson’s avant-garde ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design theme.

The ‘Parametric Dynamics’ that makes a strong first impression

The all-new Tucson’s advanced exterior styling expresses what Hyundai designers call ‘Parametric Dynamics’ that utilises lines, faces, angles and shapes to create kinetic jewel-like surface details through digital data to offer unprecedented, bold design aesthetics. Parametric Hidden Lights provide a strong first impression. These signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like grille, and only revealed when switched on by the driver.

Overall, the new Tucson’s body is bigger and wider than previous generation models, offering a long hood and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that give it a slinky coupé-like character. From the side, angular body panels offer yet another interpretation of this parametric design. Chiseled surfaces create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge, suggesting forward motion even when standing still. Taut athletic shapes seamlessly merge into angular wheel arches, where alloy wheels provide a powerful and dynamic stance.

An ‘INTERSPACE’ with an integrated interface

Getting into the all-new Tucson’s spacious interior, or INTERSPACE, is like entering a neatly organised room where everyday concerns disappear. Here, space, technology and information intersect harmoniously.

The evolution of Tucson’s interior layout led to a lower instrument display and removal of the gauge cluster housing for a decluttered surface. Layered, sensuous forms reinforce the feeling of openness. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends seamlessly with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a deep gorge. The vertically oriented, sensuous forms of the fully integrated centre fascia was inspired by waterfalls. Twin silver garnish lines streaming from the centre fascia to the rear doors harmonise neatly layered premium surface materials in complementary neutral tones.