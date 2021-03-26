All-New Isuzu D-Max available in four new trim levels: Utility, DL20, DL40 & V-Cross.

Smarter: Assertive exterior design, premium yet practical interior and smart new audio systems.

Stronger: Stronger chassis, faster engaging shift-on-the-fly 4WD system and rear diff-lock is now standard on All-Purpose and Adventure models.

Safer: Comprehensive Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) package standard on all variants

True to its workhorse pedigree, the All-New Isuzu D-Max is still capable of towing up to 3.5t and carrying a payload of over a tonne.

23rd February 2021 – The All-New Isuzu D-Max combines smart new styling and improved off-road performance with impressive safety technology. Not only does it deliver the capability and durability you’d expect from an Isuzu pick-up truck, this tough workhorse now adds superior levels of comfort and refinement.

The D-Max appeals to a wide variety of drivers, from fleet operators to families, and the model range is structured into three segments: Business, All-Purpose and Adventure. A new line-up of trucks sit within each range to suit every customer’s requirements.

The Business range features the Utility trim and this base specification workhorse is offered in a choice of 4×2 or 4×4 and in three different cab types: single, extended and double cab. Developed with work in mind, the Utility features a wide range of practical and safety features to ensure drivers are as productive, safe and comfortable as possible.

The All-New Isuzu D-Max has an incredible amount of additional equipment on all variants so the Utility model is anything but basic. Comfort and convenience are assured in this versatile pick-up thanks to automatic headlights with high beam assist, automatic windscreen wipers, speed-sensitive power steering, DAB radio and a stop & start system.

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) are now standard on all models. Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Limiter and Lane Departure Warning & Prevention are fitted on every model and, for the first time in the pick-up segment, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and Emergency Lane Keeping are fitted on all double cabs.

Utility models are ideally suited to working environments with features like an easily-cleanable vinyl flooring and durable steel wheels, while the bumpers, door mirrors and door handles are made from a hard-wearing black plastic.

The All-Purpose range consists of the DL20 and DL40, with ‘DL’ signifying that the rear diff-lock becomes a standard feature and the ‘20’ and ‘40’ demonstrating the model hierarchy. All-Purpose models are also available with an automatic transmission, which come with the additional ADAS functionality of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist.

The DL20 features heated front seats, rear parking sensors, front fog lights and a front centre armrest for increased comfort and practicality, while body-coloured front and rear bumpers, silver door handles, a medium grey radiator grille and 18” alloy wheels provide a more premium appearance.

DL40 adds a variety of sophisticated enhancements like distinctive Bi-LED headlights, LED front fog lights, daytime running lights and rear lights, a chrome radiator grille, silver side steps and two-tone 18” alloy wheels. DL40 models also include front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Keyless entry, introduced from DL40, works on both the driver and passenger side and is accompanied by a push-button start system and welcome light. The interior benefits from leather upholstery, a leather steering wheel and an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat. The 7” multifunction colour touchscreen is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and there’s also a dual-zone climate control system, which allows the driver and passenger to set different temperatures.

Topping off the new model line-up is V-Cross which sits within the Adventure range. It features distinguishing ‘Gun Metal’ exterior styling on the radiator grille, side steps, door mirrors, door handles and 18” alloy wheels. The premium interior is practical and fuss-free: entertainment is provided by a 9” multifunction colour touchscreen with a CD player and eight speakers, there is an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and automatic headlight levelling, and the smart leather interior is complemented with V-Cross branded carpet mats.

There are up to eight colours to choose from on the All-New Isuzu D-Max. Utility models are available in four colours (Splash White, Mercury Silver, Obsidian Grey and Onyx Black), DL20 models also come with the option of Spinel Red, the vibrant new Valencia Orange is offered from DL40 and the stylish Pearl White is exclusive to V-Cross models.

Priced from £20,999 CVOTR, the Stronger, Smarter and Safer All-New Isuzu D-Max combines attractive new styling, impressive safety technology and superior levels of comfort. The new model has already won the coveted 2021 Pick-Up of the Year award from 4×4 Magazine and, thanks to its even stronger chassis and intelligent new ADAS safety systems, it has become the first pick-up to achieve the maximum 5-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP tests.

The All-New Isuzu D-Max offers the same workhorse practicalities that Isuzu customers have become accustomed to, with a one-tonne payload and up to 3.5 tonnes towing capacity. Backed by Isuzu’s 125,000 mile / 5 Year warranty, the new model arrives into UK showrooms in March 2021 and customers are encouraged to register their interest now.