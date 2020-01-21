Mazda customers can save up to £4,000 off a new Mazda in the Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan.

All-new Mazda CX-30 included on the Scrappage Incentive for the first time with £3,000 saving

Scheme available in conjunction with PCP and conditional sale finance offers.

Mazda customers can now save up to £4,000 off any brand new Mazda when they trade in their previous car under the Mazda Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan. Available to new cars registered by 31 March 2020, the competitive scheme offers customers the chance to exchange any petrol or diesel car registered before 31 December 2011 for a wide range of brand new sub 144g/km Mazda vehicles*.

Combined with attractive Conditional Sale or Purchase Contract Purchase offers with 4.7% APR* Representative on terms up to 48 months, Mazda’s Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan not only provides customers with a convenient way to purchase a new car, but also highlights the marque’s commitment to the environment and lowering CO2 emissions as part of Mazda’s wider Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision.

For the first time on the Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan, the all-new Mazda CX-30 with the ground-breaking Skyactiv-X engine is available to purchase with customer savings of up to £3,000. Featuring Mazda’s revolutionary Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) technology and Mazda M Hybrid mild hybrid system, the 2.0 litre, four-cylinder Skyactiv-X 180ps 2WD engine offers customers superb performance combined with outstanding fuel economy and CO2 emissions from as low as 105g/km.

Also included on the Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan is the all-new Mazda3, with customers saving £3,500 off brand new cars. With a choice of 27 models across the saloon and hatchback body styles, the all-new model is marked out by the latest evolution of Mazda’s Kodo: Soul of Motion design philosophy and features an array of equipment as standard across the range; including Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM.

Commenting on the Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan, Mazda UK Sales Director, Peter Allibon, said:

“The Mazda Scrappage Scheme has grown increasingly popular since its introduction in 2017. Not only can drivers save up to £4,000 off their new Mazda on the Upgrade Plan, but they will also be able to benefit from lower emissions and improved economy thanks to Mazda’s clean and efficient Skyactiv Technologies.”

For more information on the Mazda Scrappage Upgrade Scheme, visit https://www.mazda.co.uk/offers/mazda-scrappage-incentive/.

Please see below for an overview of the scrappage savings by model: