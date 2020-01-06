The all-new 2008 and e-2008 SUV are available to order now, with full pricing and specification announced

Prices for the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV start from £20,150 with the full electric e-2008 SUV priced from £28,150* in Active trim

The all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV is the second, new generation fully electric model from PEUGEOT, with the brand set to offer electrified variants across its entire model line-up by 2023

PEUGEOT opens order books for the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV and its full electric counterpart, the e-2008 SUV, with pricing and specification information also announced. Prices for the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV start at £20,150 with deliveries commencing in February 2020, while the PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV will be available from £28,150*, with deliveries starting from late April 2020.

On Personal Finance Lease**, the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV in Active trim will be available from as little as £279 per month for a 48 month contract, with an initial payment of £700 and an optional final payment of £8,146. And the all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV full electric Active trim is £309 per month with an initial payment of £5,500 for the same contract length and an optional final payment of £11,709.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV is the second full electric model available from PEUGEOT, as the brand implements its strategy of providing an electrified derivative of every model by 2023. PEUGEOT’s new generation electric vehicles (EVs) fulfil the brand’s philosophy of ‘Unboring the Future’ by offering customers the option to ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’ without compromising on space, technology, looks or driving sensations.

The first SUV in PEUGEOT’s new electrification strategy measures 4.3m long, 1.77m wide and 1.55m high. For added practicality, the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV holds a maximum capacity of 1,467 litres in the boot.

Designed to put the driver in full control, the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV comes with the PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit®, featuring a compact multifunction steering wheel, configurable 3D instrument panel display, either a 7” or 10” HD colour touchscreen (according to version) and seven gloss black toggle ‘piano switches. The interior can also be personalised with a choice of eight LED mood lighting colours. Customers will benefit from Mirror Screen® with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto as standard across all versions, and Connected 3D Navigation and Full Park Assist, both available from GT Line.

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV comes fitted with a range of safety technologies, including Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Technologies and Programmable Cruise Control with Speed Limiter.

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV is available with a choice of four PureTech petrol engines, a highly efficient BlueHDi diesel engine and a fully electric powertrain:

Petrol:

1.2L PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual

1.2L PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual

1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission

1.2L PureTech 155 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission

Diesel:

1.5L BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual

Electric:

The all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV, the brand’s first fully electric SUV, is powered by a 50 kWh battery and 136hp motor to provide a range up to 206 miles from a full charge under WLTP testing^. Charging is made easy with 3 modes available:

Domestic: 10A /2.3kWh from a regular socket, allowing full charge in 24 hours

Accelerated: 32A / 7kWh from an AC charging point, allowing full charge in 7.5 hours

Rapid: 100kWh from a dedicated DC charging station, achieving 80% charged in 30 minutes

Using the MYPEUGEOT® app, drivers are able to monitor, start, stop or programme charging remotely, while the Mode 3 Type 2 cable that is provided as standard with the all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV allows full charge in 7.5 hours on a 7kW charging point.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV comes with three different driving modes, Sport, Normal and Eco – and two regenerative braking modes – Moderate and Increased – to help make maximise the range. Setting it apart from petrol and diesel variants, the all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV has distinctive styling cues, including a body coloured chequered front grille with gloss black edging trim, bespoke ‘e’ monogram on front side panel and tailgate, and a dichroic Lion emblem, which changes colour from different angles.

Customers placing an order for an all-new e-2008 SUV will benefit from a free Home Charging Point supplied through our charging partner Pod Point^^, together with a free 6-month public charging subscription^^ through POLAR, the UK’s largest and best performing public charge network operated by BP ChargeMaster.

Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, David Peel, said: “The inclusion of an electric variant in our all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV range marks a huge milestone in our electrification strategy. We are all immensely proud of the new models we have coming up in the next few years. The SUV market is incredibly popular, but we have full confidence in our all-new 2008 range and extremely excited to see driver’s reactions to all powertrain variants, especially the e-2008, once they hit the roads of the UK.”

Prices for the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV Active start from £20,150, with all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV Active available from £28,150*. Active trim comes fitted with 16” alloy wheels, and is loaded with practical technology to increase comfort, with low centre console, electric & heated door mirrors and PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with a 3.5″ instrument panel display. The all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV Active also comes with pre-heating functionality and electric parking brake for added convenience. Active Safety Braking is standard for all trim levels and across all powertrain options.

Allure trim starts from £22,350 and £30,300* for e-2008 SUV and includes 17″ diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Allure trim is fitted with gloss-black B-pillars and longitudinal roof bars, rear bumper with gloss black finish and seating lined with tri-material ‘Curitiba’ leather effect and ‘Isabella’ cloth trim, with light blue double stitch detail. Allure trim also features PEUGEOT 3D i-Cockpit® with configurable 3D instrument panel display and LED front fog lights for added visibility. The modular boot floor offers additional functional loading space.

Technological features are enhanced on the GT Line trim, with a 180° Colour Reversing Camera and Connected 3D Navigation including TomTom®. With 18″ diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels, the GT Line version of the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV has eight-colour ambient lighting inside and heated front seats, full LED headlights with PEUGEOT Smartbeam Assist and the distinctive ‘Tooth’ design for further recognition. Prices for GT Line trim start at £26,100 for the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV and £32,000* for all-new e-2008 SUV.

Available in petrol and EV powertrain options, the range-topping GT trim level is priced from £31,575 for all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV and £34,275* for all-new PEUGEOT e-2008 SUV. Safety features on the GT include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Positioning Assist and Active Blind Spot Monitoring. The interior design features tri-material Alcantara® and ‘Isabella’ cloth seat trim and a panoramic opening glass roof.

Trim Engine On the Road MRRP Active 1.2L PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual £20,150 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission £22,900 1.5L BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual £21,750 Electric 50 kWh 136 £28,150* Allure 1.2L PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual £22,350 1.2L PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual £23,550 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission £25,100 1.5L BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual £23,950 Electric 50 kWh 136 £30,300* GT Line 1.2L PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual £26,100 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission £27,650 1.5L BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual £26,500 Electric 50 kWh 136 £32,000* GT 1.2L PureTech 155 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission £31,575 Electric 50 kWh 136 £34,275*

To find out more about the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 or e-2008 SUV, visit: https://www.peugeot.co.uk/showroom/new-2008-SUV/