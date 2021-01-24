Luton – Vauxhall’s all-new Corsa was the best-selling car in both Scotland and Wales in 2020, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Vauxhall sold 5,236 all-new Corsas in Scotland last year, with its Crossland X SUV also featuring in the top ten best sellers with 2,239 sold.

In Wales, Vauxhall sold 4,254 Corsas to achieve the number one spot. It was also joined in the top ten best-sellers by the Grandland X (1,327) and the Crossland X (1,020).

The all-new fifth generation Corsa is available with a fully-electric powertrain or a choice of efficient petrol or diesel engines. The zero-emissions Corsa-e was recently voted The Sun Car of the Year, thanks to its 209-mile WLTP range, affordable price and fun driving dynamics.