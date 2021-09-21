Stores and restaurants across Stockton-on-Tees are celebrating the return to university with a range of exclusive discounts and promotions for students across the city.
From Monday 20th – Monday 27th September, students visiting Teesside Park will be able to make the most of offers from brands including Pizza Express, Boots, Schuh, ProCook and many more.
Here are all of the great student discounts that will be on offer throughout the fortnight:
- Pizza Express – 30% off food and drinks every Sunday – Thursday all year round with a valid UniDays ID
- Hollywood Bowl – two games for £8.50 (Monday 20th – Sunday 26th September)
- Showcase Cinema – £8.25 admission all year round
- Boots – free beauty goody bag when you spend £35+ on beauty, students also receive 10% all year round
- Hotel Chocolat – 10% off (Monday 20th – Sunday 26th September)
- Pizza Express – 30% off food and drinks (Monday 20th – Thursday 23rd September and Sunday 26th September)
- ProCook – 10% off (Monday 20th – Sunday 26th September)
- River Island – students receive 20% off (Monday 20th September – Thursday 3rd October)
- Schuh – students receive 20% off (Monday 20th – Monday 27th September), there will also be a ‘spin-to-win’ station (while stocks last)
- Superdry – 10% off (Monday 20th – Sunday 26th September)
- Clintons – 10% off (Monday 20th – Sunday 26th September)
- TUI Holiday Store – students can book a free excursion up to the value of £30pp in destinations such as Sunny Beach, Cancun and Malia
- Menkind – 10% off (Monday 20th September – Sunday 24th October)
Valid student ID will be required.
For the more information please visit: https://www.teessideshopping.co.uk/