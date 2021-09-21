Stores and restaurants across Stockton-on-Tees are celebrating the return to university with a range of exclusive discounts and promotions for students across the city.

From Monday 20th – Monday 27th September, students visiting Teesside Park will be able to make the most of offers from brands including Pizza Express, Boots, Schuh, ProCook and many more.

Here are all of the great student discounts that will be on offer throughout the fortnight:

Pizza Express – 30% off food and drinks every Sunday – Thursday all year round with a valid UniDays ID

Hollywood Bowl – two games for £8.50 (Monday 20 th – Sunday 26 th September)

– Sunday 26 September) Showcase Cinema – £8.25 admission all year round

Boots – free beauty goody bag when you spend £35+ on beauty, students also receive 10% all year round

Hotel Chocolat – 10% off (Monday 20 th – Sunday 26 th September)

– Thursday 23 September and Sunday 26th September) ProCook – 10% off (Monday 20 th – Sunday 26 th September)

– Sunday 26 September) River Island – students receive 20% off (Monday 20 th September – Thursday 3 rd October)

September – Thursday 3 October) Schuh – students receive 20% off (Monday 20 th – Monday 27 th September), there will also be a ‘spin-to-win’ station (while stocks last)

– Monday 27 September), there will also be a ‘spin-to-win’ station (while stocks last) Superdry – 10% off (Monday 20 th – Sunday 26 th September)

– Sunday 26 September) Clintons – 10% off (Monday 20 th – Sunday 26 th September)

– Sunday 26 September) TUI Holiday Store – students can book a free excursion up to the value of £30pp in destinations such as Sunny Beach, Cancun and Malia

Menkind – 10% off (Monday 20th September – Sunday 24th October)

Valid student ID will be required.

For the more information please visit: https://www.teessideshopping.co.uk/