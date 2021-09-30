One of the reasons why many gamblers are switching to online crypto casinos is the super convenience that it offers. Imagine not having to leave the comfort of your home or travel long distances before you play your favorite crypto casino game. With the constantly evolving technology, an internet enabled device such as a smartphone, tablet, or PC is all you need to access your crypto casino game from anywhere at any time.

With plenty options available at your disposal, depositing money into your online casino account is easier than ever before due to the advent of technology, We can go on and on about the reasons why people are switching to online crypto casino, but before we go further, let’s examine what fiat money is, and the difference between cryptocurrencies and fiat money. Thereafter, we’ll be looking at all the key benefits of playing online crypto casino compared to fiat money.

What Is Fiat Money?

Defining it from a pure financial angle, a currency which has no intrinsic value, widely accepted as a legal tender, and backed by government regulation is known as fiat money. In the early civilization years, physical commodities like gold and silver were used as a medium of exchange, however fiat money is issued and regulated by the government.

Introduced as a viable alternative to representative and commodity money, the value of fair money is not constant. It is usually determined per time by the forces of demand and supply. Unlike commodity money which is derived from precious metals like gold and silver, representative money is based on a claim for a specific item due for redemption. With the stress and shortcomings of these two monies, fiat money expectedly offered convenience, portability, mobility, etc., all of which were previously lacking.

Key Differences Between Cryptocurrencies And Fiat Money

In recent years, cryptocurrencies are fast beginning to appear like a better store if value compared to fiat money. The value of fiat money, such as US Dollars, Euro, and Pound Sterling, are dependent on the forces of demand and supply, government and other regulatory agencies economic policies, and the strength of the country’s economy.

Fair money is created, distributed, and regulated by the central bank of a country and can be credited or issued out as loans to other banks, government, business organizations, and consumers.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies are private and operated independently of government. At the moment, there are over 5,00 cryptocurrencies in the market, with a combined value of over $1 trillion. Cryptocurrency transactions are digitally ascertained through the usage of blockchain technology. This technology is tied to not a server, but to a wide network of global computers. This makes cryptocurrencies less vulnerable to fraud and allows the effective mining of new coins.

The Advantages Of Playing Online Crypto Casino

Recently, the switch to crypto casino has been unprecedented, with more and more people pitching their tent with the one of the latest game in the online casino world. There are many benefits why people are making this switch, as discussed in the first part of this article. Now, lets takes a detailed look at them.

It offers decentralization

Cryptocurrencies are decentralized in order for no one else to be involved in the transactions that you make with them. This means no one is in charge of circulating the currency as your transactions are end-to-end, and your crypto account can’t be controlled or frozen by anyone else but you.

Safety and security

Although many people are skeptical about cryptocurrencies due to the concerns about its safety as issues with some cryptocurrency wallets damaged its reputation, online crypto casino sites provide a better range of safety and security features that guarantees the safety of your crypto and winnings.

Privacy protection

There is no need to reveal your address or provide personal details to online casino as all you need is a cryptocurrency wallet. This makes all your transactions private and protected. The ability to deposit into their gambling account without revealing their identity appeals to many gamblers

Fast and easy

Cryptocurrencies transactions are carried out on a real time basis. As a result there is no trouble that you’ll usually experience with banks over gambling transactions.

Conclusions

The advantages of online crypto casino are almost inexhaustible, depending on who you ask. With many people continuing to favor the switch, there is no doubt that the trend would continue for many years as more and more people will keep on looking to maximize its advantages.