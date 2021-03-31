All weather tires are identified with the mountain and snowflake icon. This mark is a certification that they have passed all the safety tests. However, although these tires have become common and are still growing in popularity, they are not suitable for particular seasons like winter. This is because not all season tires have a good grip on ice. After all, they are stiffer than winter tires.

Also, they have a tread pattern that is not aggressive, giving less traction in ice. Even in hot weather, like during the summer season, these tires are not the best to ride on because their tread compound is not made for hot weather. This causes them to wear faster in hot climates. Although all weather tires are said to give a good performance at all times of the year, they fall short in some seasons like summer and winter.

Why People Buy All Weather Tires

Most people prefer cheap all weather tires to avoid changing their tires with the change of seasons. Winter and summer tires are expensive to buy, and it also costs a lot for the installation and uninstallation fee. Also, since these tires are removed and installed when the seasons come, most car owners might not have proper storage for the tires, and taking them to a storage house might cost them a lot.

Some areas are not affected by snow during winter and do not experience scorching summers, so, the all season tires can survive in those seasons. Although buying all season tires will save you money, you have to consider other factors like mileage, driving habits, and your area’s climatic conditions. These factors will tell you if you need all-weather tires or you will need an extra pair of winter and summer tires.

Who Can Buy All Weather Tires?

These tires might not be fit for everyone. You have to consider some factors if you want to buy cheap all weather tires. These tires will be good for you if you don’t frequently use your vehicle, you only use them occasionally and do not have to drive through the snow during winter seasons. If the area you live in is not affected by snow during winter, you can comfortably use all-weather tires.

They are also suitable for people who don’t drive a lot. Winter tires are expensive to buy and install, and if your area is as described, you can save your money and operate on all weather tires. However, you might keep renewing your single set of tires because they are likely to wear out fast.

Tire Construction

The tire’s design and construction affect the car’s fuel consumption and driving comfort. A tire is made up of 6 elements: the carcass, belt, sidewall, tread, bead, and inner liner.

Carcass



This is the main part of the tire. The carcass gives the tire enough rigidity and strength, and it has polymer threads that are gathered in layers. There are two types of tires, the bias tires and radial tires.

Belt



This consists of a rigid belt located under the tread. The belt enables the cord to absorb shock, which reduces the slippage of the tread.

Sidewall



The sidewall is installed in the tire to protect the cord from external forces and influences. It also improves comfort when driving.

Tread



The tread consists of other parts like the tread cap, shoulder, and lamellae. The tread cap is found at the centre of the tread pattern, and it gives enough contact patch. The shoulder is used to side block, which increases the tire’s rigidity to ensure there is an excellent road-holding ability. The lamellae also give sufficient road grip and also separates the water film to minimize surface tension.

Beads



The beads are put to ensure they are an excellent fitting and beam-to-rim seal. There are rings at the base of the dots that are made of a rubberized wire.

Inner Liner

This one is found in tubeless tires. The inner liner is located next to the carcass. When the car gets a puncture, air does not go out all at once. It instead goes out slowly to make the car stop in a gradual motion for the people’s safety.